Home Many farmers forced to confront mental health with added stress, less sleep
Health

Many farmers forced to confront mental health with added stress, less sleep

Crystal Graham
Published date:
farmer stress mental health tariffs
(© S@photo – stock.adobe.com)

The month of May is one of the busiest months for farmers leading to more deadlines, added stress and less sleep.

Those in the agriculture sector are also facing additional uncertainty with the president’s tariffs, food bank funding cuts, freezes on federal grants and decreases to programs that put money for fruits and vegetables into the hands of those who face financial hardships and schools.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the American Farm Bureau is amplifying the message to take “just one step” toward supporting their own mental health or helping someone who is struggling.

“May is one of the busiest months for almost all agriculture sectors, which means more deadlines, more stress and less sleep,” said Matt NuckolsVirginia Farm Bureau safety coordinator. “When living a lifestyle where toughness is a necessity, it’s easy to miss the effects of stress and anxiety on your body and behavior.

“How are they sleeping? Are they more forgetful or irritable, or having new or increasing physical pains? Acknowledging these and making small changes could prevent more serious problems,” he said.

Having a conversation, going for a walk or drive, taking a few deep breaths, pausing to watch the sunset or asking for help are steps that can have big impacts on one’s mental and physical well-being.

“At the end of the day, focus on what you accomplished instead of what you need to get done tomorrow,” he said.

Signs that a loved one may be at risk

  • Change in routines or social activities
  • Decline in the care of domestic animals
  • Increase in illness or other chronic conditions
  • Increase in farm accidents
  • Decline in appearance of the farmstead
  • Decreased interest in activities or events
  • Signs of stress in children, including struggling with school

Mental health resources for farmers

    • Togetherall: An anonymous peer-to-peer online community that empowers farmers and their families to get and give support
    • The AgriStress Helpline: Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (833) 897-2474
    • “QPR for Families and Farm Families” webinar: Offered on May 22. Registration is free, and topics will include recognizing and responding to mental health crises
    • AgriSafe.org: Access additional mental health resources, including archived webinars
    • AFBF Farm State of Mind website: Information on crisis hotlines; treatment locators; tips for helping someone in emotional pain; ideas for starting a conversation; and resources for managing stress, anxiety or depression.


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Staunton Music Festival loses $10K NEA grant, because, yes, Trump: How you can help
2 Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown
3 ‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project
4 The geniuses running things are ruining UVA Football, UVA Basketball for us fans
5 UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Latest News

urban cities sinking virginia tech
Government, Virginia

Study: Major U.S. cities sinking; integrity of bridges, roads and dams could be impacted

Crystal Graham
UVA Baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos blast Towson, 19-1, in return from exam break

Chris Graham

Henry Godbout and Jacob Ference each went deep twice, powering the UVA Baseball team to an easy 19-1 win over Towson on Wednesday.

Kaleigh Waggoner
Local

Missing person alert: Albemarle County Police seek info on missing teen

Chris Graham

The Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Kaleigh Waggoner.

nascar
NASCAR

Podcast: Joey Logano defends his NASCAR Cup Series honor with win in Texas

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Basketball

ACC Basketball going back to 18-game conference schedule in 2025-2026

Chris Graham
police emergency fire accident
Virginia

Scott County: Virginia man dead in fatal motorcycle crash on Route 58

Crystal Graham
David Joseph Liguori
Local

Harrisonburg man who violently punched dog, Ralphie, charged with animal cruelty

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status