The month of May is one of the busiest months for farmers leading to more deadlines, added stress and less sleep.

Those in the agriculture sector are also facing additional uncertainty with the president’s tariffs, food bank funding cuts, freezes on federal grants and decreases to programs that put money for fruits and vegetables into the hands of those who face financial hardships and schools.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, the American Farm Bureau is amplifying the message to take “just one step” toward supporting their own mental health or helping someone who is struggling.

“May is one of the busiest months for almost all agriculture sectors, which means more deadlines, more stress and less sleep,” said Matt Nuckols, Virginia Farm Bureau safety coordinator. “When living a lifestyle where toughness is a necessity, it’s easy to miss the effects of stress and anxiety on your body and behavior.

“How are they sleeping? Are they more forgetful or irritable, or having new or increasing physical pains? Acknowledging these and making small changes could prevent more serious problems,” he said.

Having a conversation, going for a walk or drive, taking a few deep breaths, pausing to watch the sunset or asking for help are steps that can have big impacts on one’s mental and physical well-being.

“At the end of the day, focus on what you accomplished instead of what you need to get done tomorrow,” he said.

Signs that a loved one may be at risk

Change in routines or social activities

Decline in the care of domestic animals

Increase in illness or other chronic conditions

Increase in farm accidents

Decline in appearance of the farmstead

Decreased interest in activities or events

Signs of stress in children, including struggling with school

Mental health resources for farmers

Togetherall: An anonymous peer-to-peer online community that empowers farmers and their families to get and give support The AgriStress Helpline: Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (833) 897-2474 “QPR for Families and Farm Families” webinar: Offered on May 22. Registration is free, and topics will include recognizing and responding to mental health crises AgriSafe.org: Access additional mental health resources, including archived webinars AFBF Farm State of Mind website: Information on crisis hotlines; treatment locators; tips for helping someone in emotional pain; ideas for starting a conversation; and resources for managing stress, anxiety or depression.





If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

