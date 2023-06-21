Countries
Sports

Waynesboro Family YMCA set to launch summer adult basketball league

Chris Graham
Published date:
basketball
(© nobeastsofierce – stock.adobe.com)

The Waynesboro Family YMCA is gearing up to launch a summer adult basketball league.

The initiative is coming from the Y’s new sports director, Colin Banks, who joined the staff at the Waynesboro Y last month.

Growing up in the area, Banks was one of the teenagers always running around the YMCA looking for quality pick-up games.

“It’s important to me,” said Banks, who is also looking to do youth basketball camps this summer and a youth basketball league this fall. “I was one of those kids who grew up playing. It’s important to everyone who likes playing basketball in a competitive nature.”

Banks said there will a competitive division, non-competitive division and a 35-and-over division. The competitive and non-competitive division games will both be on Monday nights. The 35-and-over division games will be held on Wednesday nights.

Additionally, there will be an eight-week schedule followed by a playoffs, and teams can have as many players as they want on their rosters.

“It’s for anybody, honestly,” Banks said. “We’re looking for people from beginners to college level and beyond. We just want anyone who wants to come out and play basketball to come out and join us.”

Registration is open now through July 21. The league is $60 for YMCA members and $95 for other program participants.

For more information, interested people can contact Banks at [email protected] or (540) 943-9622 extension 203.

