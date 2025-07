Detours will be in place in Downtown Waynesboro beginning tomorrow due to work by Columbia Gas, according to an alert sent out by the city.

Work will take place on Main Street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with detours possible on Broad Street and Polar Avenue.

Entrances to businesses will be open so customers may gain access.

Columbia Gas began work on June 9, with work taking place from 13th Street to Broad Street.