The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum had hoped to open its doors on July 1, but as often is the case with construction, things are going a little slower than planned.

BRCM Founder Karen Orlando said they now working toward a fall opening.

“It is now looking like we will be opening in fall, likely October, but if I have my way, it will be before then,” said Orlando. “I will keep pushing.”

Framing and electrical work is almost complete on the indoor space. Drywall is planned for early August. The HVAC installation will likely by completed by the end of August, she said.

Once open, BRCM will feature rotating exhibits that will be open to families and offer programs and activities on a regular basis.

“We are also getting ready to do some fun indoor murals that will be interactive.”

Regardless of the building’s status, Orlando said the museum will host fall and winter programs that will begin in September.

“We will be hosting toddler times, story hours, music activities and more,” she said.

The museum also plans to launch a program this fall called Wizard Scouts where they will find and use materials in nature to create all sorts of potions and magic.

Located at 201 Short Street in Waynesboro, the grounds are already home to a natural playground open to the public from dawn to dusk daily. The park includes building logs, a rock slide, a flower garden, community mural, outdoor kitchen and more.

Matching grant: Community support needed

The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum received a $25,000 matching grant from the Perry Foundation to support programming. Friends of the Blue Ridge has pledged $10,000 toward the match, leaving $15,000 on the table.

Orlando is hoping the community – businesses and individuals – will help close the gap.

The funds raised will directly support the museum’s launch, helping to bring enriching, hands-on learning experiences to children and families across the region.

“This grant represents a major step forward in ensuring the museum opens its doors with strong financial footing and vibrant programming,” she said.

To donate or learn more, visit blueridgechildrensmuseum.org

