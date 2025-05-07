Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown

Ten Big Lots stores will reopen in Virginia in May, and the list includes the West Main Street location in Waynesboro.

In April, nine stores nationwide reopened including one in Virginia: the Hershberger Road location in Roanoke.

The new owners of the discount franchise, Variety Wholesalers, announced they are reopening 132 stores in the month of May. They are expected to reopen a total of 219 locations in May and June.

In Virginia, the list to reopen in May includes:

Chesapeake

Chester

Fredericksburg

Front Royal

Martinsville

North Chesterfield

North Prince George

Waynesboro

Winchester

Yorktown

The stores slated for reopening this month should be back in business no later than May 15. The fate of the Harrisonburg Big Lots store has not been announced by the retailer.

“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots locations back to life in May,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers.

“The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “The Big Lots stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers.”

Other locations nationwide to open by May 15 include:

Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport

Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City

Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross

Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross Indiana: Jasper

Jasper Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset

Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate

Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate Mississippi: Southhaven

Southhaven North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson

Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville

Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle

Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia

Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville

Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton

A grand opening celebration is planned this fall for all Big Lots stores.

Big Lots began liquidating assets at locations in December. Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC purchased the stores and then transferred stores to Variety Wholesalers.

A deal with Nexus Capital Management to purchase the stores fell through.

Big Lots entered into Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in September blaming inflation and interest rates for its demise and saying core customers had “curbed their discretionary spending.”

Variety Wholesalers also operates Roses, Roses Express and Maxway.

More information is available at biglots.com.

