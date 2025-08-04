A $4.2 million project to install a raw water tank at the Coyner Springs water treatment plant in Waynesboro has been completed ahead of schedule.

The total project cost includes engineering and construction.

The 1.2-million-gallon tank adds storage, improves system reliability and ensures long-term water capacity, especially as residential construction surges in the city.

Previously, water from wells and springs flowed directly into the treatment system, limiting capacity and increasing operational risks especially during power outages.

The new tank allows staff to optimize flow, reduce chemical use and protect vital membrane filters from pressure surges, according to the city.

“This tank strengthens everything we do,” said Dwayne Schwartz, water treatment plant manager. “It gives us storage, testing flexibility, and most of all, stability. This upgrade helps us manage water more efficiently and safely,” said Schwartz. “It also gives us the data we need to plan for the future.”

The City of Waynesboro will celebrate the water tank completion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. at the water treatment plant. The plant is located at 2091 Lyndhurst Road.

ARPA funding

Funding for the project was provided partly through the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by former President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, and it guaranteed direct funding to all cities, towns and villages in the U.S.

Waynesboro received just over $9 million in ARPA monies with funding allocated to:

West End Fire Station, $3.7 million

Raw water tank, $2.5 million

Sunset Park, $2.0 million

Premium pay, $770,235.75

ARPA funds were designated to address the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic. Proper uses of ARPA funds included providing premium pay to essential workers; providing government services to the extent of revenue loss due to the pandemic; making necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; disaster relief; surface transportation and Community Development Block Grants.

