Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent

The deadline for local governments to use or lose ARPA funds allocated as part of a COVID-19 economic recovery plan is coming up on Dec. 31.
The obligation deadline to designate American Rescue Plan Act funds is set for the end of the year. Local governments must designate how they will use the funds by this deadline but have an additional two years to spend the money.
Authorized by the Biden Administration, local governments shared $130.2 billion in funds designed to offset the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.
Localities including Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County combined to receive nearly $60.5 million in funding.
The state and local fiscal recovery funds, or SLFRF, could be used for a wide variety of projects designed to replace lost public sector revenue, respond to the far-reaching public health and negative impacts of the pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. In 2023, eligible uses were added to include emergency relief from natural disasters, surface transportation projects and Title I project investments.
All four localities have allocated 100 percent of their ARPA funds to designated projects, according to an analysis by AFP.
The next major deadline will be to spend all of the allocated funds by the end of 2026.
Staunton City Council made changes to its allocations at its Nov. 14, 2024, meeting. Before the meeting, only $10.8 million had been obligated. Not wanting to leave any money on the table, the city reappropriated some funds between ARPA and capital improvement project funds.
The reappropriation of funds designated unused ARPA monies to fund the Thermal Application Control, or TAC, system upgrade ($350,000), replace Fire Station #1 doors ($200,000) and add the remaining amount to the design of the Gypsy Hill Park pool house project ($66,394.27), according to a staff briefing prepared for the meeting.
The Montgomery Hall Park bathroom and pool house upgrade projects were swapped out to give the two projects more flexibility in the procurement of a construction contract. No projects were eliminated; the source of the funds for the project was simply updated.
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors used its funds for Government Center renovations, a broadband project, school safety measures, stormwater improvements and one-time bonuses for employees, according to County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.
Harrisonburg City Council allocated its funds toward a fire station, a homeless services center, a housing development fund as well as multiple enhancements and repairs at city parks.
“These federal dollars have allowed us to work toward addressing many of the key needs of our community members – enhancing community spaces, improving neighborhoods, creating opportunities related to affordable housing, childcare and mental health, and many other initiatives,” said Michael Parks, director of communications and public engagement for the City of Harrisonburg.
“Some of these projects are already benefiting many – others are under way and will soon be making an impact.”
Waynesboro City Council’s largest investment was in a long-awaited fire station on the city’s West End that broke ground approximately one month ago on Oct. 15. The city also prioritized Sunset Park which opened to the public this summer.
“The specific allocations of ARPA funds provide broad benefit to the community through investment in public safety, public utility, a quality-of-life project and fortification of the municipal organization in a challenging labor market,” said Mike Hamp, Waynesboro city manager.
ARPA funds received, by locality
- Harrisonburg: $23,800,000
- Augusta County: $14,676,256
- Staunton: $12,955,826
- Waynesboro: $9,046,603
Read more here about how localities were designated funds.
SLFRF funding must be obligated by December 31, 2024, and jurisdictions have until December 31, 2026, to fully expend their funds. Spending should be used for costs incurred after March 3, 2021.
Augusta County ARPA funds
- Amount received: $14,676,256
- Funding received: Two installments, 5/20/21 and 8/11/22
- Spent to date: $13,928,420
- Status: All funds have been allocated
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors allocated funding to:
- All Points broadband project, $8.4 million
- Augusta County Government Center renovations which included new Parks and Recreation space, renovated emergency communications center, renovated county attorney and human resources space, renovations to the board meeting room and to department counters throughout the Government Center, $3,367,341
- One-time employee pay bonus, $932,167
- School resource office equipment, $913,267
- Government Center stormwater project, $453,000
- Sheriff/school safety equipment, $450,000
- Fire and rescue equipment, $103,125
- Zencity software and IT antivirus, $34,116
- Bipolar ionization equipment, $23,240
City of Harrisonburg ARPA funds
- Amount received: $23,800,000
- Funding received: Two installments, dates not provided
- Spent to date: $11,943,949
- Status: All funds have been allocated
Harrisonburg City Council allocated funding to:
Enhance community spaces
- Kids Castle replacement at Purcell Park, $2.65 million
- Splashpad addition to Ralph Sampson Park, $2.2 million
- Adult soccer field, $1 million
- Smithland Athletic Complex lights, $875,000
- Westover Skate Park replacement, $475,000
- Smithland Athletic Complex restrooms, West side, $435,000
Other government services
- Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Station 5, $5 million
- Employee retention incentives, $2,032,000
- Small business assistance program, $200,000
- ARPA administration, $125,000
Expand accessible, affordable housing
- Homeless Services Center, $5 million
- Housing development fund, $2 million
Improve neighborhoods
- Northeast neighborhood sidewalk/shared use path projects, $460,000
- Kelley Street paving, $90,000
- Myrtle Street paving, $85,000
- Sterling Street paving, $80,000
- Simms Avenue paving, $25,000
Increase affordable, accessible childcare
- Childcare fund to increase childcare spaces for children from birth to age five and to support the long-term success of all childcare providers: $446,000
- Licensing navigator services, $96,000
- Business support services, $50,000
Invest in community mental health
- Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, $123,574
- Strength in Peers, $111,877
- Gemeinschaft Home, $69,813
- The Collins Center, $40,569
- First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence, $34,167
- Community Counseling Center, $20,000
City of Staunton ARPA funds
- Amount received: $12,955,826
- Funding received: Two installments of $6,477,913, June 2021 and 9/30/24
- Spent to date: $5,381,799
- Status: All funds have been allocated
Staunton City Council allocated funding to:
- JDR&R Courthouse, $3,822,165.74
- Regional radio system, $2,000,000
- Fire apparatus (2), $2,000,000
- Refuse standardization, $850,000
- Gypsy Hill Park stream restoration, $813,452
- Montgomery Hall Park paving, $450,662.50
- Building security, $400,000
- Library roof replacement, $395,450
- Thermal Application Control system upgrade, $350,000
- Tunnel maintenance/design only, $338,187.50
- Dump truck (2), $276,428
- Gypsy Hill Park bathhouse, $266,394.27
- Fire Station #1 doors, $200,000
- West End small area plan, $140,178.90
- E911 console upgrades, $137,260
- Staunton Crossing marketing plan, $107,500
- Recycling center, $94,369.22
- Uniontown small area plan, $61,742.54
- Moxie field design, $59,400
- Wifi access point hardware, $58,122
- Montgomery Hall Park bathhouse, $49,576
- Montgomery Hall Park bathroom refresh, $49,576
- Flood shields and floodproofing, $35,361.33
City of Waynesboro ARPA funds
- Amount received: $9,046,603
- Funding received: Two installments of $4,532,301.50, 6/20/21 and 6/16/22
- Spent to date: $5,208,219
- Status: All funds have been allocated
Waynesboro City Council allocated funding to:
- West End Fire Station, $3,761,767.25
- Raw water tank, $2,500,000.00
- Sunset Park, $2,014,600.00
- Premium pay, $770,235.75
As of Nov. 15, there are roughly $76,000 in unspent funds for the raw water tank and the full cost of the fire station remains unspent.
