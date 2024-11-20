Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent

The deadline for local governments to use or lose ARPA funds allocated as part of a COVID-19 economic recovery plan is coming up on Dec. 31.

The obligation deadline to designate American Rescue Plan Act funds is set for the end of the year. Local governments must designate how they will use the funds by this deadline but have an additional two years to spend the money.

Authorized by the Biden Administration, local governments shared $130.2 billion in funds designed to offset the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

Localities including Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County combined to receive nearly $60.5 million in funding.

The state and local fiscal recovery funds, or SLFRF, could be used for a wide variety of projects designed to replace lost public sector revenue, respond to the far-reaching public health and negative impacts of the pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. In 2023, eligible uses were added to include emergency relief from natural disasters, surface transportation projects and Title I project investments.

All four localities have allocated 100 percent of their ARPA funds to designated projects, according to an analysis by AFP.

The next major deadline will be to spend all of the allocated funds by the end of 2026.

Staunton City Council made changes to its allocations at its Nov. 14, 2024, meeting. Before the meeting, only $10.8 million had been obligated. Not wanting to leave any money on the table, the city reappropriated some funds between ARPA and capital improvement project funds.

The reappropriation of funds designated unused ARPA monies to fund the Thermal Application Control, or TAC, system upgrade ($350,000), replace Fire Station #1 doors ($200,000) and add the remaining amount to the design of the Gypsy Hill Park pool house project ($66,394.27), according to a staff briefing prepared for the meeting.

The Montgomery Hall Park bathroom and pool house upgrade projects were swapped out to give the two projects more flexibility in the procurement of a construction contract. No projects were eliminated; the source of the funds for the project was simply updated.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors used its funds for Government Center renovations, a broadband project, school safety measures, stormwater improvements and one-time bonuses for employees, according to County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Harrisonburg City Council allocated its funds toward a fire station, a homeless services center, a housing development fund as well as multiple enhancements and repairs at city parks.

“These federal dollars have allowed us to work toward addressing many of the key needs of our community members – enhancing community spaces, improving neighborhoods, creating opportunities related to affordable housing, childcare and mental health, and many other initiatives,” said Michael Parks, director of communications and public engagement for the City of Harrisonburg.

“Some of these projects are already benefiting many – others are under way and will soon be making an impact.”

Waynesboro City Council’s largest investment was in a long-awaited fire station on the city’s West End that broke ground approximately one month ago on Oct. 15. The city also prioritized Sunset Park which opened to the public this summer.

“The specific allocations of ARPA funds provide broad benefit to the community through investment in public safety, public utility, a quality-of-life project and fortification of the municipal organization in a challenging labor market,” said Mike Hamp, Waynesboro city manager.

ARPA funds received, by locality

Harrisonburg: $23,800,000

$23,800,000 Augusta County: $14,676,256

$14,676,256 Staunton: $12,955,826

$12,955,826 Waynesboro: $9,046,603

Read more here about how localities were designated funds.

SLFRF funding must be obligated by December 31, 2024, and jurisdictions have until December 31, 2026, to fully expend their funds. Spending should be used for costs incurred after March 3, 2021.

Augusta County ARPA funds

Amount received: $14,676,256

$14,676,256 Funding received: Two installments, 5/20/21 and 8/11/22

Two installments, 5/20/21 and 8/11/22 Spent to date: $13,928,420

$13,928,420 Status: All funds have been allocated

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors allocated funding to:

All Points broadband project, $8.4 million

Augusta County Government Center renovations which included new Parks and Recreation space, renovated emergency communications center, renovated county attorney and human resources space, renovations to the board meeting room and to department counters throughout the Government Center, $3,367,341

One-time employee pay bonus, $932,167

School resource office equipment, $913,267

Government Center stormwater project, $453,000

Sheriff/school safety equipment, $450,000

Fire and rescue equipment, $103,125

Zencity software and IT antivirus, $34,116

Bipolar ionization equipment, $23,240

City of Harrisonburg ARPA funds

Amount received: $23,800,000

$23,800,000 Funding received: Two installments, dates not provided

Two installments, dates not provided Spent to date: $11,943,949

$11,943,949 Status: All funds have been allocated

Harrisonburg City Council allocated funding to:

Enhance community spaces

Kids Castle replacement at Purcell Park, $2.65 million

Splashpad addition to Ralph Sampson Park, $2.2 million

Adult soccer field, $1 million

Smithland Athletic Complex lights, $875,000

Westover Skate Park replacement, $475,000

Smithland Athletic Complex restrooms, West side, $435,000

Other government services

Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Station 5, $5 million

Employee retention incentives, $2,032,000

Small business assistance program, $200,000

ARPA administration, $125,000

Expand accessible, affordable housing

Homeless Services Center, $5 million

Housing development fund, $2 million

Improve neighborhoods

Northeast neighborhood sidewalk/shared use path projects, $460,000

Kelley Street paving, $90,000

Myrtle Street paving, $85,000

Sterling Street paving, $80,000

Simms Avenue paving, $25,000

Increase affordable, accessible childcare

Childcare fund to increase childcare spaces for children from birth to age five and to support the long-term success of all childcare providers: $446,000

Licensing navigator services, $96,000

Business support services, $50,000

Invest in community mental health

Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, $123,574

Strength in Peers, $111,877

Gemeinschaft Home, $69,813

The Collins Center, $40,569

First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence, $34,167

Community Counseling Center, $20,000

City of Staunton ARPA funds

Amount received: $12,955,826

$12,955,826 Funding received: Two installments of $6,477,913, June 2021 and 9/30/24

Two installments of $6,477,913, June 2021 and 9/30/24 Spent to date: $5,381,799

$5,381,799 Status: All funds have been allocated

Staunton City Council allocated funding to:

JDR&R Courthouse, $3,822,165.74

Regional radio system, $2,000,000

Fire apparatus (2), $2,000,000

Refuse standardization, $850,000

Gypsy Hill Park stream restoration, $813,452

Montgomery Hall Park paving, $450,662.50

Building security, $400,000

Library roof replacement, $395,450

Thermal Application Control system upgrade, $350,000

Tunnel maintenance/design only, $338,187.50

Dump truck (2), $276,428

Gypsy Hill Park bathhouse, $266,394.27

Fire Station #1 doors, $200,000

West End small area plan, $140,178.90

E911 console upgrades, $137,260

Staunton Crossing marketing plan, $107,500

Recycling center, $94,369.22

Uniontown small area plan, $61,742.54

Moxie field design, $59,400

Wifi access point hardware, $58,122

Montgomery Hall Park bathhouse, $49,576

Montgomery Hall Park bathroom refresh, $49,576

Flood shields and floodproofing, $35,361.33

City of Waynesboro ARPA funds

Amount received: $9,046,603

$9,046,603 Funding received: Two installments of $4,532,301.50, 6/20/21 and 6/16/22

Two installments of $4,532,301.50, 6/20/21 and 6/16/22 Spent to date: $5,208,219

$5,208,219 Status: All funds have been allocated

Waynesboro City Council allocated funding to:

West End Fire Station, $3,761,767.25

Raw water tank, $2,500,000.00

Sunset Park, $2,014,600.00

Premium pay, $770,235.75

As of Nov. 15, there are roughly $76,000 in unspent funds for the raw water tank and the full cost of the fire station remains unspent.

