Water bottling company will invest $3M to expand Mechanicsville facility

Virginia Artesian® Bottling Co., a family-owned bottled water company, will invest $3 million to expand in Hanover County.

The company’s warehouse space will be expanded to increase capacity and add an additional blow mold line to its existing facility in Mechanicsville. The project will create 13 new jobs.

“Enhancing our operations in Virginia was an easy decision,” Steve Brown, co-owner of Virginia Artesian Bottling Company, said. “The strong work ethic of our team members and support of fellow business community makes growing the business enjoyable.”

Founded in 2002, Virginia Artesian Bottling Co. is a family-owned and-operated company that sits on two deep, stone-protected aquifers in Hanover County, enabling it to bottle right at the source and retain its purity and clean, crisp taste. The company bottles water for various entities from universities to hotels across the nation.

“From small start-ups to family-owned enterprises, homegrown businesses like Virginia Artesian Bottling Company are the lifeblood of our economic ecosystem,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth’s notable abundance of water resources helps our food and beverage industry thrive, and we are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business expanding and creating new jobs in Hanover County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Hanover County worked together to secure the project for Virginia and will support job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“Food and beverage processing is Virginia’s second-largest manufacturing sector, and our success in this booming industry is evidenced by the companies that continue to invest in the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “Virginia Artesian Bottling Company has thrived since its beginnings in Hanover County more than two decades ago, and I am thrilled to see this expansion take a family business into its next era of growth and innovation.”