Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news warner kaine youngkin pressing feds to locate new fbi headquarters in virginia
Virginia

Warner, Kaine, Youngkin pressing feds to locate new FBI headquarters in Virginia

Chris Graham
Published:
FBI
(© piter2121 – stock.adobe.com)

The federal government is working to finalize a location for a new FBI headquarters. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are making a bipartisan push to land the HQ in Northern Virginia.

“The Springfield site presents the government with a comprehensive and holistic candidate location to house the FBI, as it performs strongly across all criteria,” the senators and governor wrote in a letter to General Services Administration Administrator Robin Carnahan and FBI Director Christopher Wray dated Feb. 3.

“Springfield would provide the men and women of the FBI with a location that best enables them to meet their critical law enforcement and national security missions, allow GSA to execute that according to best practices in public real estate acquisitions, and provide the government with a strong and exciting opportunity to meet its community investment goals,” the leaders wrote.

The letter was also signed by U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-VA-01), Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02), Bobby Scott (D-VA-03), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), Don Beyer (D-VA-08), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11).

Notice who didn’t sign on? Three Republicans – Bob Good (R-VA-05), Ben Cline (R-VA-06) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09).

Pushing to get the FBI must not do much for those guys in terms of their branding.

A full copy of the letter is available here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Speed Week is here: Time to get ready for the 2023 Daytona 500
2 Albemarle County Police investigating Sunday shooting at Red Crab Restaurant
3 Warner, Kaine, Youngkin pressing feds to locate new FBI headquarters in Virginia
4 State steps in to provide critical funding for Southwest Virginia recovery center
5 Planning a getaway to Virginia Beach? Packed schedule announced for season

Latest News

nascar
Sports

Speed Week is here: Time to get ready for the 2023 Daytona 500

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Local

Albemarle County Police investigating Sunday shooting at Red Crab Restaurant

Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting at the Red Crab Restaurant reported late Sunday night.

addiction healthcare
Virginia

State steps in to provide critical funding for Southwest Virginia recovery center

Crystal Graham

A state-of-the-art facility in Southwest Virginia is one step closer to reality after the state of Virginia stepped in to fill a funding gap through a loan from the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority.

Virginia Beach oceanfront concert
Culture

Planning a getaway to Virginia Beach? Packed schedule announced for season

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Pasta and wine and dessert: Kroger offers Valentine’s Day dining-at-home option

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Shenandoah National Park to resume Old Rag pilot program March 1

Rebecca Barnabi
solar panels
Virginia

Solar power at 12 NOVA schools to save district $16 million in energy costs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy