Wanted by the FBI: Community leaders for the 2023 FBI Citizens Academy

Do you ever wonder what it’s like to work in the FBI? Do you want to get a better understanding of how the FBI serves the community?

Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador is inviting the public to find out by applying to the FBI Richmond Citizens Academy program for Spring 2023.

The program provides a behind-the-scenes look at how the bureau investigates crimes and national security threats to the community.

The program is held at the FBI Richmond field office every Wednesday evening for seven consecutive weeks beginning April 12.

Over the course of the academy, participants will learn from FBI personnel the finer points of investigating crimes, protecting civil rights, firearms safety and how the FBI relies on partnerships to protect and serve the community.

Ideal candidates for the academy are influential business, religious, civic, and community leaders who may serve as community ambassadors for the FBI and conduits of information between their organizations and the FBI Richmond Field Office.

Nominations are due no later than Jan. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/richmond/community-outreach#Citizens-Academy

Questions may be directed to [email protected]