Wallflowers to perform live at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on April 30

Crystal Graham
Published:

paramount theaterThe Wallflowers will perform live at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sunday, April 30, at 8 p.m.

For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands – a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s “Bringing Down the Horse” as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s “Glad All Over.”

“The Wallflowers is much of my life’s work,” said Dylan.

That life’s work continues with “Exit Wounds,” the brand new Wallflowers studio offering. And while the wait has been long, the much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound – lean, potent and eminently entrancing – intact, even as Dylan surrounds himself with a fresh cast of musicians.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20 at noon. Ticket prices range from $34.75-$64.75.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

