Wallflowers to perform live at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on April 30

The Wallflowers will perform live at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sunday, April 30, at 8 p.m.

For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands – a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s “Bringing Down the Horse” as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s “Glad All Over.”

“The Wallflowers is much of my life’s work,” said Dylan.

That life’s work continues with “Exit Wounds,” the brand new Wallflowers studio offering. And while the wait has been long, the much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound – lean, potent and eminently entrancing – intact, even as Dylan surrounds himself with a fresh cast of musicians.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20 at noon.

