Home VMI head Danny Rocco named National Coach of the Year finalist
Football, Sports

VMI head Danny Rocco named National Coach of the Year finalist

Chris Graham
Published date:
danny rocco vmi
Danny Rocco. Photo: VMI Athletics

It’s been a good Monday for VMI Football coach Danny Rocco, who found out today that he’s a finalist for the 2023 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award, and, icing on the cake, signed a one-year contract extension.

Rocco, in his first year as the head coach at VMI, took the program from a 1-10 finish in 2022 to a five-win season in 2023 that included a 4-4 mark in the Southern Conference.

Three of VMI’s conference losses came to programs that made the FCS playoffs – Mercer, Furman and Chattanooga, whom the Keydets nearly upset (in a 24-23 loss), while he scored a number of big victories, including re-capturing the Silver Shako with a win at The Citadel.

VMI upset a Top 25 team to cap off Rocco’s impressive Year 1, as the Keydets defeated No. 14 Western Carolina 27-24 to end the season this past Saturday.

The five wins on the season marks just the fourth time in the last 20 years that a VMI Football team has recorded five or more victories and recorded at least four conference wins.

The contract extension will keep Rocco at VMI through the 2028 season.

The coach of the year finalist honor is the seventh for Rocco in his career, at four schools – Liberty, Richmond, Delaware and now VMI.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

