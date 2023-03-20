Countries
Virginia

Virginia’s stocked trout program adds Wytheville Community College’s pond to list

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photo courtesy USDA Forest Service/Freshwaters Illustrated photo by David Herasimtschuk

Wytheville Community College’s pond has joined the Commonwealth’s stocked trout program.

Since the pond is being added late in the season, it will receive only three stockings before the end of June. However, on Oct. 1, 2023, the pond will be categorized as a Class B trout water and will receive five stockings in the 2023-2024 season.

Anglers must have a fishing license to fish in the pond, as well as a trout license between October 1 and June 15, and will be limited to use only one rod during this period.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reminds anglers to respect landowners and their property so as to ensure continued stream access, which is essential to the trout stocking program’s success.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

