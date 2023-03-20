Virginia’s stocked trout program adds Wytheville Community College’s pond to list

Wytheville Community College’s pond has joined the Commonwealth’s stocked trout program.

Since the pond is being added late in the season, it will receive only three stockings before the end of June. However, on Oct. 1, 2023, the pond will be categorized as a Class B trout water and will receive five stockings in the 2023-2024 season.

Anglers must have a fishing license to fish in the pond, as well as a trout license between October 1 and June 15, and will be limited to use only one rod during this period.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reminds anglers to respect landowners and their property so as to ensure continued stream access, which is essential to the trout stocking program’s success.