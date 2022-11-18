Virginia’s signature Thanksgiving dish will cost 11 percent more than last year

Even the Thanksgiving Day feast’s star is not immune to inflation.

According to a study by Usko, Virginia’s Dry-Brined Turkey with Herb Butter is 11 percent more expensive this year than 2021.

The biggest price increase is for Washington’s “Spiced Thanksgiving Sugar Cookies.”

Normalcy will have to wait another year after the last two Thanksgiving holidays were affected by COVID-19. This year’s holiday is affected by the inflation of food prices.

In the United States, food prices increased 11.2 percent compared to September 2021, and the cost of groceries increased 13 percent.

Usko, a new free phone application that allows users to analyze their spending on Amazon, many families will either forfeit some of their traditional dishes or cut back on how many they invite to the holiday meal this year.

Dishes from different states were identified for their signature Thanksgiving dishes, and the prices of ingredients for each dish were broken down to determine the cost in 2022 compared to 2021.

Virginia’s Dry-Brined Turkey with Herb Butter requires a turkey, butter, dried mixed herbs, pepper and sugar, and the cost has increased 10.81 percent, the 22nd highest increase of all dishes this year. Last year, the dish cost $26.66, but this year it will cost $29.89.

The largest increase of inflation will be experienced in Washington for the spiced Thanksgiving sugar cookies, which require granulated sugar, flour, pumpkin pie spice, salt, butter and eggs. Ingredients will cost an extra $2.02 more on average this year. Although 85% of food in Hawaii is imported, Hawaii’s creamy garlic mash potatoes is the least affected signature dish by prices increases, resulting in an ‘only’ 7.45 percent increase.

Usko surveyed 1,000 respondents and revealed that more than 1 in 5, or 21 percent, believe the higher cost of ingredients will impact their meal plans this year. More than 1/3 of Americans hosting the holiday meal this year will invite fewer guests to save money, and 68 percent of cooks expect to have less leftovers because of high food prices.