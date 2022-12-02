Menu
news virginias first lady participates in roundtable discussion on careers for women
Politics

Virginia’s First Lady participates in roundtable discussion on careers for women

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne S. Young greets students at The Apprentice School in Newport News. Courtesy of Office of the Governor.

Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne S. Young visited The Apprentice School Wednesday for a roundtable discussion focused on women.

The school, at Newport News Shipbuilding, served as the site of discussion as part of Youngkin’s new campaign, Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia’s Women + girls.

A panel of speakers included Youngkin and Director of Education at The Apprentice School Dr. Latitia McCane before an audience of female high school students and their school counselors. The high school students learned more about the school’s training programs, according to a press release.

“The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding is a shining example of best in-class training programs and educational opportunities for Virginia’s workers,” Youngkin said in the press release. “Led by a remarkable woman and providing the tools to girls seeking sustainable work in in-demand jobs, we celebrate its positive impact on workforce preparedness here in the Commonwealth.”

McCane said that the school develops future shipyard leaders.

“As the First Lady focuses on opportunities for young women, I hope many will consider the skilled trades we are hiring for right now,” McCane said in the press release. “There are more opportunities now than ever before for women with technical skills to not only secure high-paying jobs today, but to advance into leadership roles over the course of their careers. Having a diverse workforce comprising a wide variety of skills, abilities, experiences and perspectives is essential to our shipbuilding success at HII.”

Through her campaign, Youngkin will focus on connecting with Virginia’s women and girls, celebrating their successes and championing for their wellbeing and workforce opportunities.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

