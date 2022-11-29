Menu
news virginias first lady launches campaign for wellbeing of women and girls
Politics

Virginia’s First Lady launches campaign for wellbeing of women and girls

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announced a new campaign before Thanksgiving which will focus on the wellbeing and workforce opportunities of women and girls.

Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia’s Women + girls will broaden Youngkin’s sisterhood and awareness activities, according to a press release. She will connect, celebrate and champion Virginia’s women and girls through the campaign.

“Through Women+girls (W+g), I hope to build on the connections and communications we have fostered in this first year of service and focus on these most important issues,” Youngkin said in the press release. “Working side by side with the Governor, secretariats as well as a vast network of nonprofits, my team pledges to drive awareness, help provide educational tools and de-stigmatize conversations around some of our most troubling challenges, namely fentanyl poisoning, the steady rise of prescription and non-prescription opioid drug use and increases in anxiety and suicide.”

Youngkin said she is also passionate about working with Virginians to equip them in their careers. “The privilege of serving Virginians is something I take very seriously, and my prayer is that every single woman and girl in Virginia finds dignity in work and more vibrant living.”

According to Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel, individuals are often forced to react to crisis situations instead of focusing on prevention and education.

“Wellbeing provides the mental preparation and tools to be resilient in the face of those crisis situations — whether for anxiety, depression or substance abuse,” Little said in the press release. “I am especially grateful to the First Lady for raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning and the life-saving use of naloxone through the REVIVE! training course.”

The campaign will encourage physical and mental wellbeing for Virginia’s women and girls as “they strive to pursue and steward their work.” Youngkin launches the campaign in celebration of L.I.F.E. and advocates Virginia’s women and girls to Live+Inquire+Flourish+Endure.

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

