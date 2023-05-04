 Virginians set to receive more than $3.6 million in TurboTax restitution

Consumers who paid for advertised free tax services through TurboTax will begin receiving restitution from a $141 million multistate settlement.

Virginia will receive more than $3.6 million for more than 119,000 consumers who paid to file their federal tax return. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

The settlement against Intuit, TurboTax’s owner, was announced last May.

“TurboTax misled Virginians, and now they are officially paying the price. Over $3.6 million dollars has been secured for the 119,899 Virginians that were tricked into paying unnecessary fees,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I’m proud that my office was able to put that money back into the affected consumers’ pockets, where it belonged all along,”

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS free file program.

Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically without filing a claim.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify.

Most consumers are expected to receive around $30 in restitution.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.