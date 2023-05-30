Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia tech sports hall of fame announces seven member class of 2023
Sports

Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame announces seven-member Class of 2023

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia tech
(© Andriy Blokhin – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame announced its seven newest members as part of the 2023 class on Tuesday.

The 2023 class of inductees includes:

  • Bob Bowman, a three-sport athlete that earned 12 varsity letters at Virginia Tech and claimed two Southern Conference wrestling titles.
  • Malcolm Delaney, a two-time AP All-American (honorable mention) that currently ranks third in program history in career assists and points.
  • Kyle Fuller, an All-American in 2013 with All-ACC recognition in three seasons and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
  • Carrie Mason, a four-year starter for the Hokies that finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and games started at the time.
  • Jazmine Reeves, an integral piece of the Hokies’ 2013 College Cup side that was the first Hermann Trophy semifinalist and first-team NSCAA All-American in program history.
  • David Wilson, the 2011 ACC Player of the Year and second-team All-American that still holds the program’s single-season rushing yards record.
  • Alexander Ziegler, a three-time NCAA champion and seven-time All-American that claimed four ACC titles in his career at Tech.

The seven-member class will be honored during the Tech vs. Purdue football game weekend. The Hall of Fame dinner and ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 at The Inn at Virginia Tech.

The Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be recognized at halftime of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 9.

With the addition of this year’s class, the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame will reach a total of 225 members.

The Hall of Fame, which was established in 1982, is located at the south end of the Cassell Coliseum ambulatory.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County
2 News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule
3 Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal
4 Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame
5 Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Latest News

cm punk
Sports

Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Chris Graham
gas
U.S./World

Gas prices inch higher following busy Memorial Day travel weekend

Chris Graham

Gas prices are up nearly three cents a gallon nationwide as people are back home from a busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

police investigation
Virginia

Henry County: Head-on crash on Blackberry Road takes the lives of two people

Chris Graham

A two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Sunday took the lives of two people.

interstate 81
Virginia

Early-morning Interstate 81 crash in Montgomery County kills four people

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

FredNats ride four-game winning streak into series with Delmarva

Scott Ratcliffe
police investigation
Virginia

Missing Henry County man has active warrants; use caution if located

Chris Graham
Ryan Blaney
Sports

Ryan Blaney wins his first Coca-Cola 600, breaks NASCAR Cup Series winless streak

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy