Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man runs brazen $4M scheme billing Medicare for unneeded back, knee braces
Police, Virginia

Virginia man runs brazen $4M scheme billing Medicare for unneeded back, knee braces

Crystal Graham
Published date:
doctor writing prescription
(© omphoto – stock.adobe.com)

A Suffolk man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud health insurance programs through fraudulent claims for braces and other medical equipment.

Julian Latty, 40, and his co-conspirator Jordan Thomas Broome, 37, of Texas, formed a Virginia Beach company called Beach Medical Suppliers LLC in 2017.

Latty is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 29, 2024. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

In March 2023, Broome was sentenced to 5 1/2 years of imprisonment for his role in the conspiracy.

Latty and Broome registered Beach Medical to receive Medicare reimbursements in 2018.

According to court documents, for the next two years, Latty and Broome used Beach Medical to fraudulently bill Medicare for more than $4 million in reimbursements for durable medical equipment, which included back braces and knee braces. They obtained the information of Medicare beneficiaries then paid doctors to sign prescriptions for braces that the beneficiaries did not need.

Between Dec. 4, 2018, and Oct. 7, 2020, Beach Medical billed Medicare for durable medical equipment reimbursement for approximately 2,025 beneficiaries who had no prior relationship with the doctor who signed the prescription.

Beach Medical also billed other health care benefit programs, such as Medicaid and Tricare, for fraudulent claims.

The investigation started when beneficiaries complained to Medicare that they were receiving braces in the mail that they had never requested.

In December 2019, Latty and Broome met with an attorney Beach Medical had retained who advised them that its operations were likely illegal.

However, they continued to submit fraudulent reimbursements until federal authorities executed a search warrant at Beach Medical’s offices in September 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Gantt is prosecuting the case.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Sports

1 Ric Flair is All Elite: Tony Khan announces multi-year deal with WWE Hall of Famer
2 Report Card: Why does Virginia QB Tony Muskett always seem to be under pressure?
3 ACC Basketball Preview: A check of the landscape heading into the 2023-2024 season
4 Virginia super sophomore Ryan Dunn ‘ready to contribute’: Coach Tony Bennett agrees
5 Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Latest News

Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Community Action Partnership requests proposals for funding in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
ric flair
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Ric Flair is All Elite: Tony Khan announces multi-year deal with WWE Hall of Famer

Chris Graham

Tony Khan’s latest effort at gaining cultural relevancy for his struggling AEW pro-wrestling promotion was announced Thursday with word that the company has entered into a multi-year deal with controversial WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

red fire alarm
Local, Police

Staunton man breaks into home, pulls fire alarm, assaults individual with fire extinguisher

Crystal Graham

A Staunton man allegedly broke into a Fishersville residence on Pinnacle Drive, pulled a fire alarm inside the building and sprayed an individual with a fire extinguisher.

artificial intelligence
Tech, U.S. & World

AI gone wrong: False news stories visible on Microsoft homepage are automated

Rebecca Barnabi
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, Virginia

Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced

Crystal Graham
road construction
Police, Virginia

Forest service announces road delays and closures on three service roads in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Exhibit at Waynesboro Public Library highlights how homelessness ‘could be any of us’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy