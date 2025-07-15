Home Virginia healthcare professionals tired of political rhetoric around role of vaccines
Health, Virginia

Virginia healthcare professionals tired of political rhetoric around role of vaccines

Crystal Graham
Published date:
covid vaccine
(© M.Rode-Foto
– stock.adobe.com)

A group of healthcare professionals, educators, scientists and faith leaders in Virginia are working to reinforce the vital role of vaccines in protecting the health of community members.

As misinformation and politically charged narratives around vaccines continue to grow, and outbreaks of diseases like measles and pertussis are on the rise, ImmunizeVA said there is an urgent need for public confidence in routine immunizations.

Joint Statement on Evidence-Based Vaccine Science, released this week by The Institute for Public Health Innovation and 14 partner organizations, reasserts the coalition’s unwavering commitment to science-backed immunization practices and calls on all Virginians to rely on trusted, credible sources for vaccine information.

“In an era of misinformation and politicized health policies, we believe it is more important than ever to restate our commitment to scientific integrity and public health,” the coalition’s statement reads. “Every Virginian deserves access to safe, effective, and life-saving vaccines — regardless of age, background or zip code.”

The politics of vaccines

A group of medical organizations are suing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over recent changes to federal COVID-19 vaccine recommendations as part of what they assert is an effort to undermine trust in vaccines in the U.S.

The lawsuit focuses on the decision to remove pregnant women and health children from the COVID-19 vaccine schedule calling this decision “arbitrary” and “capricious.” The lawsuit asks the court to declare the changes unlawful.

Even before his role as Health Secretary, Kennedy was widely known as a vaccine skeptic and has played a role in creating vaccine hesitancy and skepticism which could have broad ramifications for the health of all Americans, according to the complaint.

Back to the joint statement

The joint statement outlines four core truths about vaccine science:

  • Vaccines are among the most rigorously tested and closely monitored medical advances.
  • Recommendations must be grounded in empirical, unbiased, and peer-reviewed research.
  • U.S. safety monitoring systems are effective in identifying and addressing adverse effects.
  • Routine vaccination is essential to protecting communities—especially those who cannot be vaccinated due to health conditions.

Additional information

ImmunizeVA urges Virginians to seek guidance from local healthcare providers and public health officials, and to consult the following vetted resources for reliable vaccine information.

Links include:

For more information about ImmunizeVA, visit ImmunizeVirginia.org

For more information about IPHI, visit institutephi.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Monticello ceremony welcomes 74 new citizens on same day ICE is given unprecedented power
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
5 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball

Latest News

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man to serve seven years in prison for distribution of cocaine, fentanyl

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump, comically, tries to pin Epstein files on Comey, Obama, ‘the Biden’

Chris Graham

Turns out, the “raw video” of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell released by the Justice Department last week was heavily edited, and missing nearly three minutes of real time.

elementary school classroom supplies on rolling cart
Education, Local

Fishersville Community Church, Neighbor Bridge to host Back-to-School for Augusta County students

Rebecca Barnabi

Fishersville Community Church will host its second annual Back-to-School event for Augusta County students on July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

wharf parking staunton map tunnel
Arts, Local

Calling all artists: Staunton Augusta Art Center requests designs for Wharf Pop-Up Park

Rebecca Barnabi
police ICE
Politics, U.S. & World, Virginia

Unmask ICE: Democrats demand federal agents quit hiding behind masks

Crystal Graham
Arts, Politics, Virginia

Virginia Museum of History & Culture partners with Virginia Civics to expand civics education

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Staunton: Dominion Energy project work will impact traffic this week

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status