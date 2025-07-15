A group of healthcare professionals, educators, scientists and faith leaders in Virginia are working to reinforce the vital role of vaccines in protecting the health of community members.

As misinformation and politically charged narratives around vaccines continue to grow, and outbreaks of diseases like measles and pertussis are on the rise, ImmunizeVA said there is an urgent need for public confidence in routine immunizations.

A Joint Statement on Evidence-Based Vaccine Science, released this week by The Institute for Public Health Innovation and 14 partner organizations, reasserts the coalition’s unwavering commitment to science-backed immunization practices and calls on all Virginians to rely on trusted, credible sources for vaccine information.

“In an era of misinformation and politicized health policies, we believe it is more important than ever to restate our commitment to scientific integrity and public health,” the coalition’s statement reads. “Every Virginian deserves access to safe, effective, and life-saving vaccines — regardless of age, background or zip code.”

The politics of vaccines

A group of medical organizations are suing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over recent changes to federal COVID-19 vaccine recommendations as part of what they assert is an effort to undermine trust in vaccines in the U.S.

The lawsuit focuses on the decision to remove pregnant women and health children from the COVID-19 vaccine schedule calling this decision “arbitrary” and “capricious.” The lawsuit asks the court to declare the changes unlawful.

Even before his role as Health Secretary, Kennedy was widely known as a vaccine skeptic and has played a role in creating vaccine hesitancy and skepticism which could have broad ramifications for the health of all Americans, according to the complaint.

Back to the joint statement

The joint statement outlines four core truths about vaccine science:

Vaccines are among the most rigorously tested and closely monitored medical advances.

Recommendations must be grounded in empirical, unbiased, and peer-reviewed research.

U.S. safety monitoring systems are effective in identifying and addressing adverse effects.

Routine vaccination is essential to protecting communities—especially those who cannot be vaccinated due to health conditions.

Additional information

ImmunizeVA urges Virginians to seek guidance from local healthcare providers and public health officials, and to consult the following vetted resources for reliable vaccine information.

Links include:

For more information about ImmunizeVA, visit ImmunizeVirginia.org

For more information about IPHI, visit institutephi.org

