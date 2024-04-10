Virginia department sets rail, public transportation priorities; invites feedback

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is asking the public for feedback on planned public transportation and rail projects.

A meeting will be held to discuss projects for its fiscal years from 2025 through 2030, as part of a six-year improvement program.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place on May 16 at 4 p.m.

Community members may participate at:

DRPT’s headquarters at 600 E. Main St., Suite 2100, in Richmond

DRPT’s Northern Virginia office at 1725 Duke St., Suite 675, in Alexandria

Virtually, by registration only

VDRP will share a draft of its plan and invite the public to provide feedback. The draft identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program which will be presented to the Commonwealth Transportation Board at its June meeting.

DRPT’s program allocates public funds to various transportation projects and initiatives, including rail, public transportation and transportation demand management.

“We are excited to engage with the community and hear their perspectives on transportation projects,” said DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl. “Your feedback is crucial as we strive to create a more connected and efficient transportation system that improves the quality of life for all Virginians.”

In addition to the May 16 meeting, the Commonwealth Transportation Board will be hosting a total of nine public meetings across Virginia to gather additional feedback from the community.

For more information, visit the DRPT data portal at https://data.drpt.virginia.gov/