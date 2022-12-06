Veterans of bombing of Beirut barracks, invasion of Grenada wanted for documentary

Veterans of active duty in October 1983 who were personally involved in the bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the U.S. invasion of the island of Grenada are wanted by the Virginia War Memorial.

The Memorial seeks veterans of both military events or their family members for a new Virginians at War documentary film titled “One Week in October.”

Production of the film will be in spring and summer of 2023, with a projected premiere date of October 2023, the 40th anniversary of both historic events.

“We want to include stories of those who served in either campaign, those who have an intimate knowledge of the events in Beirut or Grenada, and of course, those who may have lost a loved one in either event,” Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle said in a press release. “As with all of our Virginians at War films, our interviews will be with persons currently residing in Virginia. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted at the Memorial in Richmond.”

The Memorial, dedicated in 1956, contains the names of nearly 12,000 Virginians who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. At 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va., the memorial has produced more than 30 films in its award-winning Virginians at War documentary series. Films are shown daily at the Reynolds Theater at the memorial, available online, and distributed to middle and high school classrooms throughout the Commonwealth.

To participate in “One Week in October,” email [email protected] or call the Memorial at 804-786-2060.