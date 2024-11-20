VDOT to lift highway work zones during Thanksgiving holiday travel next week

The Thanksgiving holiday is almost here with turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The holiday also means more motorists traveling on the roads to visit their loved ones.

To help everyone arrive at their destinations safely, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads from noon on Wednesday, November 27 until noon on Monday, December 2, 2024.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place. VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time.

Based on historical data, periods of heavy congestion are most likely to occur between mid-morning to evening on Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with pockets of congestion on Saturday near shopping destinations.

VDOT’s online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion times anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will happen, it can help motorists avoid travel when traffic has historically moved the slowest.

Upgrades to the 511 website and phone system bring an improved experience for travelers to aid in navigating the roadways. The latest version includes highly tailored my511 notifications, faster and clearer traffic cameras, estimated toll pricing pins, new travel time graphics, improved park-and-ride information and more enhanced map features.

To receive travel alerts, users will need to register on 511.vdot.virginia.gov. Travelers can access the 511 system on the website, mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes at expresslanes.com.

Traveling through Hampton Roads: For Thanksgiving travel requiring water crossings between the Hampton Roads Peninsula and Southside during construction of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, the Route 17 James River Bridge, the free Jamestown-Scotland Ferry or I-95 to minimize potential delays.

Here are some additional tips for safely navigating the roadways during the holiday period: