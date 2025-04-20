VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance on local roads for the week of April 21-25.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Roadway improvement — Expect alternating lane closures nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday in the following areas:

U.S. 250 Bypass, between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street) and the Charlottesville city line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 250 Bypass and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Debris pickup – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 124 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 649 (Proffit Road) and Route 1575 (Austin Drive) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) and the ramp to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Sign repairs – Expect right shoulder closures, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 121 and mile marker 122 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 120 and mile marker 121 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

U.S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Broomley Road and the Charlottesville city line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Sleepy Hollow Lane and the Charlottesville city line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 3:3- a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and the U.S. 250 Bypass off ramp in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 3:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Resurfacing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between Route 641 (Echo Valley Road) to Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 1504 (Landford Hills Drive) and Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1054 (Glenmore Way) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily starting Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Bypass) and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road), both shoulders closed between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures, except when otherwise noted, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road), between Route 620 (Rolling Road) and Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday.

Route 633 (Cove Garden Road), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and Harris Brook Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road), between Route 644 (Burnley Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday.

Route 680 (Browns Gap Turnpike), between Route 810 (White Hall Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday.

Route 692 (Plank Road), between Route 814 (Drovers Lane) and U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes in the eastbound and westbound lanes daily.

Route 720 (Harris Creek Road), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 720 dead end in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday.

(UPDATE) Traffic engineering – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 102 and mile marker 118 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) at Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs. Bridge will be restricted to eastbound traffic during construction. Westbound traffic should follow signed detour around the work. Drivers should go slow and use caution near the work zone. Intermittent night closures will also be in place during construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For detailed detour information, visit Route 601 bridge over U.S. 29/250. Expected completion date is fall of 2026.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 92 to 94 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 834 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 834 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night. Mile marker 95 to 98 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion April 30. Exit 99, eastbound – Overnight narrowing of ramps to and from Route 250 for bridge painting, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 30.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 220 to 222 , northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and roadway construction as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane Expected completion in fall 2025. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Exit 221 , southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025.

, southbound – Left or right lane closed along ramp to I-64 eastbound beginning due to overpass bridge work related to I-81 widening project. Ramp lane closures expected to continue through summer 2025. Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Southbound Exit 221 off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Southbound Exit 221 off-ramp limited to a single lane through summer 2025. Northbound and southbound shoulder closures 24/7 through spring 2026. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 226 to 230 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and daytime shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for bridge painting. Estimated completion May 31. *UPDATE* Mile marker 231 to 234 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures with brief exit 235 ramp closures as needed due to pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Shoulder closures 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for sign installations. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 644 (Frontier Drive) for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 1130 (East Village Lane) and Route 685 (Lehigh Road) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 646 (Fadley Road) and Rockingham County line for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near I-64 exit 99 interchange for painting of interstate overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Route 254 (Ivy Street, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between King Avenue and Waynesboro western city limits for underground utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic through April 25 between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 684 (Little River Road) for replacement of bridge over Smith Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 607 (Mount Solon Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 843 (Drainage Divide Lane) and Route 739 (Curry Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 608 (Tinkling Springs Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 631/935 (Ladd Road/Expo Road) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) and Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Patton Farm Road) and Route 660 (Lake Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and I-81 interchange for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and I-81 interchange for rock and soil testing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 754 (Badger Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive through May 2025 for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion in July 2025.

*NEW* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between I-64 interchange and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor through June 2025.

Route 5119 (Oak Lane, Waynesboro) – Local traffic only between Lyndhurst Road and Delphine Avenue through April 30 for road work related to Waynesboro Southern Corridor project. Flagger traffic control for local drivers, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Through traffic will be detoured.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following area:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), right lane and right shoulder closures between Luck Stone Road and Willie’s Auction House in the southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 610 (Toms Road), between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and Route 618 (Heights Hill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 am. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 633 (Amicus Road), lane and shoulder closures between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and Route 617 (Dunnes Shop Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Construction – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 600 (Deane Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Route 1004 (Childs Road) and Route 1005 (Commonwealth Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Curb and gutter work. Expect right shoulder closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail in the northbound lanes, daily through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Resurfacing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Little Edge Farm Road in the eastbound lanes daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Traffic engineering. Expect shoulder closures between Route 652 (Sassafras Lane) and Stoneridge Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nelson County

Route 653 (Wilson Road) – Bridge Replacement. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad is closed. Estimated reopening November 2025.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 41 to 55, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures at various locations for brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Exit 188B , southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 195 to 201, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between FR-Route 739 (Econo Lane/Greenhouse Road) and I-81 interchange for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 11 Business (North Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control between Massie Street and Hook Lane for utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 27. Traffic restrictions are for pedestrian-access improvement project with scheduled completion in August 2025.

*NEW* Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (South Lee Highway) and Route 680 (Falling Spring Road) for inspection of bridge over Falling Spring Run, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238 , northbound and southbound –Overnight alternating lane closures due to pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Shoulder closures 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for sign installations. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes.

, northbound and southbound –Overnight alternating lane closures due to pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Shoulder closures 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for sign installations. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes. Exit 240 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures along ramps to and from Route 257 for construction of additional turn lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Occasional overnight ramp and lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures in place 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge and interchange projectwith completion expected in fall 2026.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg city limits and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 726 (Weavers Road) and West Virginia line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Laurel Woods Lane and Switzer Lake Road/Skidmore Fork for paving, line-painting and guardrail work related to road widening and curve improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 20.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane traffic between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Evelyn Byrd Avenue during daytime or overnight hours due to bridge construction. Occasional full closures as needed. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected completion in September 2026.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Northbound overnight mobile lane closures between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 1415 (Early Drive) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Dayton town limits and Route 732 (Eberley Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 672 (Latimer Road/Pineville Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 9.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Temporary traffic signal between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 1605 (Water Street) for maintenance to North River bridge, 24/7 through June 30. Vehicle width restriction 11 feet.

*NEW* Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating mobile lane closures between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 22.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 619 (Phillips Store Road/Wampler Road) for pavement marker maintenance, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between I-81 interchange and Route 42 (East Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control near Page County line for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 640 (Model Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 980 (Honeysuckle Road) and Route 639 (Nicholson Road), through April 30. Follow posted detour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 867 (North River Road) for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 1.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.