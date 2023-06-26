VDOT prepared for severe weather expected throughout Virginia today

The Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared to address the potential impacts of the forecasted severe weather expected this afternoon and into the evening.

At this time, forecasts indicate that heavy rain and wind gusts will arrive in the Commonwealth between 2 p.m. in western portions of Virginia to midnight in the eastern areas, with regions east of Interstate 81 experiencing the worst conditions.

Severe weather threats along and east of the I-95 corridor could include wind gusts up to 75 mph, large hail and possible isolated tornadoes.

As forecasts and conditions could change, travelers should pay close attention to local weather reports and announcements from officials and limit their travels based on conditions.

The weather impacts may cause downed trees, power lines and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways extremely hazardous or impassable.

Stay away from downed wires and do not approach or touch trees or limbs that are entangled with wires as they could be extremely dangerous. If those are in state maintained roadways, VDOT crews will await the power company to remove any electrical hazard before addressing downed trees or other roadway debris.

“Whenever severe weather is expected, we partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police to coordinate efforts,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich, P.E. “Teams throughout the Commonwealth are prepared to address impacts from this storm. We ask for the public’s assistance to remain safe and stay aware of changing weather and road conditions in their area and along their travel routes.”

Recommendations for afternoon travel

Obey all road closed signage

Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways

6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet

12 inches of flood water can move most cars

18-24 inches of flood water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks

Be alert to debris, downed trees and power lines

Move over for emergency crews operating in or near roadways

Prior to travel, the public may check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.