Home VDOT: Overnight closures on Interstate 81 in Staunton this weekend
Local/Regional News

VDOT: Overnight closures on Interstate 81 in Staunton this weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: Crystal Graham/AFP

VDOT will be closing southbound Interstate 81 in the Staunton area from 8 p.m. Saturday, night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The closure, per a VDOT release, will allow contractors to set up for a traffic-pattern shift as part of an ongoing interstate widening project.

During the overnight closure:

  • Southbound I-81 drivers will detour at Exit 225 and use the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) bypass around Staunton. They will rejoin the interstate at Exit 220 just south of the city.
  • Southbound I-81 drivers who need to reach I-64 eastbound will use Exit 225, follow the Route 262 detour around Staunton, join I-81 northbound at Exit 220 and then take Exit 221 to go east on I-64.
  • The on-ramp from Route 262 onto southbound I-81 at Exit 225 will be closed, but the on-ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) at Exit 222 will be open.

Digital message boards will alert motorists of the southbound closure and advise them to follow green-and-white “Emergency Route A” signs to navigate through the detour.

When I-81 southbound reopens Sunday morning, drivers will shift toward the left (toward the median) just before Exit 225, and then back to the right near mile marker 224, just before the Route 254 (New Hope Road) overpass bridge.

This traffic pattern will remain in place for several months.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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