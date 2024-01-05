VDOT mobilizes nearly 1K pieces of equipment to clear snow, ice in Staunton District

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that crews are pretreating interstate and select primary roads throughout the Staunton District today. Travelers are asked to provide room for brine trucks.

The VDOT Staunton District includes Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

VDOT is preparing for several inches of snow in most areas with larger snow totals possible in higher elevation areas.

VDOT crews will be stages and prepared to begin snow removal operations once accumulations begin. The district will mobilize nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment for this weather event.

VDOT reminds Virginians to buckle up if you must travel and to avoid travel during the snow and ice event when possible.

Checking road conditions

Road conditions and traffic cameras are available on the VDOT 511 website. Apps for 511 are available for android and iOS devices.

Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

Road condition definitions: