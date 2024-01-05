Countries
Home
Climate, Local

VDOT mobilizes nearly 1K pieces of equipment to clear snow, ice in Staunton District

Crystal Graham
Published date:
snow plow
(© nd700 – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that crews are pretreating interstate and select primary roads throughout the Staunton District today. Travelers are asked to provide room for brine trucks.

The VDOT Staunton District includes Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

VDOT is preparing for several inches of snow in most areas with larger snow totals possible in higher elevation areas.

VDOT crews will be stages and prepared to begin snow removal operations once accumulations begin. The district will mobilize nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment for this weather event.

VDOT reminds Virginians to buckle up if you must travel and to avoid travel during the snow and ice event when possible.

Checking road conditions

Road conditions and traffic cameras are available on the VDOT 511 website. Apps for 511 are available for android and iOS devices.

Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.

Road condition definitions:

  • Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
  • Severe – Drifting or partially blocked road.
  • Moderate – Snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
  • Minor – are pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.



Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

