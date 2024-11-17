VDOT: Culpeper District road work updates for the week of Nov. 18-22

VDOT has updated its schedule for road construction and maintenance in the Culpeper District during the next week.

VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Ditch cleaning – Expect right shoulder closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 115 and mile marker 116 in the westbound lanes, daily through Wednesday.

Interstate 64, between mile marker, between mile marker 112 and mile marker 114 in the westbound lanes, daily.

Equipment installation – Expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, daily through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 102 and mile marker 106 in the eastbound lanes, nightly through Saturday morning, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 64 between mile marker 104 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, nightly through Saturday morning, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road), right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1428 (Huntington Road) and the Charlottesville city line in the northbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road), both shoulders closed between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 855 (Faulconer Drive), southbound lane closure with posted detour and northbound lane opened one-way, between Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) and the ramp from U.S. 20/250 Bypass starting Monday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please follow posted detour or find alternate route around the work zone.

Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 3416 (Angus Road) and Seminole Court in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pedestrian crosswalk installation. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) and Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with a traffic pattern shift at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city line and U.S. 20 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane) – Soil borings. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 688 (Midway Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Roadway improvements – Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Bypass), between Route 3412 (Dairy Road) and the ramp to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 3431 (Brandywine Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Route 3412 (Dairy Road) – Soil borings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Gentry Lane and Route 3412 (Grove Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Raised pavement marking installations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway), between the U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) eastbound off-ramp and the Rappahannock County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper town line and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 229 (North Main Street), between the Culpeper town line to Route 630 (Jamesons Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway), between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and the Culpeper town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), between Route 630 (Jamesons Mill Road) and Route 9537 (Achievement Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), between Route 610 (Maddens Tavern Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 Business (Remington Road) and the Fauquier County line in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Carver School Lane) and Route 692 (Old Orange Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 628 (Hazel River Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 629 (Settle School Road) and Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expected completion date, Dec. 13, 2024.

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) – Curb/gutter installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 699 (Keyser Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), at Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 725 (Tuckers Lane), at Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures, daily through Saturday in the following areas:

Route 673 (Baldwin Street), between U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) and the Route 673 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 827 (Baldwin Ridge Road), between Route 1407 (North Marigold Court) and the Route 827 dead-end.

Route 839 (Porch Road), between Route 674 (Atlee Road) and the Route 839 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 900 (Cavalry Drive), between Route 1338 (Rebel Drive) and Route 673 (Baldwin Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1335 (Raider Drive), between Route 827 Baldwin Ridge Road and the Route 1335 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1336 (Gray Court), between Route 1335 (Raider Drive) and the Route 1336 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1337 (Wilshire Court), between Route 1336 (Gray Court) and the Route 1337 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1338 (Rebel Drive), between Route 1337 (Wilshire Court) and Route 900 (Cavalry Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1340 (Canter Lane), between Route 605 (Dumfries Road and the Route 1340 Cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1345 (Flycatchers Court), between Route 1312 (Auburn Mill Road) and the Route 1345 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1346 (Forrest Court), between Route 1312 (Auburn Mill Road) and the Route 1346 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1348 (Nuthatch Court), between Route 1312 (Auburn Mill Road) and the Route 1348 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1405 (Cedar Run Drive), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Route 1405 dead-end in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1407 (Marigold Lane), at the dead end.

Route 1408 (Marlow Court), between Route 1407 (Marigold Lane) and the Route 1408 dead-end in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1409 (Maple Court), between Route 1407 (Marigold Lane) and the Route 1409 dead-end in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1414 (Lancaster Drive), between Route 1405 (Nordix Drive) and Route 1457 (Fluvana Court) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1415 (Westmoreland Drive), between Route 1414 (Lancaster Drive) and Route 1453 (Stafford Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1416 (Spotsylvania Street), from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1417 (Northhampton Street), between Route 1415 (Westmoreland Drive) and the Route 1417 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1418 (Buckingham Court), between Route 1419 (King William Street) and the Route 1418 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1419 (King William Street), between Route 1420 (Appomattox Drive) and Route 1418 (Buckingham Court) in the northbound lanes.

Route 1420 (Appomattox Drive), between Route 1419 (King William Street) and the Route 1420 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1421 (Alleghany Street), between Route 1415 (Westmoreland Drive) and Route 1414 (Lancaster Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1422 (Highland Court), between Route 1414 (Lancaster Drive) and the Route 1422 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1431 (Red Maple Court), between Route 1407 (North Marigold Court) and the Route 1431 dead-end in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1432 (Walnut Court), between Route 1431 (Red Maple Court and the Route 1432 dead-end in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1435 (Skyland Drive), between Route 1436 (Summit Place) and Route 673 (Baldwin Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1436 (Summit Place), between Route 1435 (Skyland Drive) and the Route 1436 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1452 (Goochland Street), between Route 605 (Airlie Road) and the Route 1452 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1453 (Stafford Street), between Route 1415 (Westmoreland Drive) and the Route 1453 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1454 (Frederick Court), between Route 1415 (Westmoreland Drive) and the Route 1454 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1455 (Loudoun Court), between Route 1415 (Westmoreland Drive) and the Route 1415 cul-de-sac.

Route 1457 (Fluvana Court), between Route 1456 (King William Street and the Route 1457 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1458 (Rockbridge Street), between Route 1415 (Westmoreland Drive and the Route 1458 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1459 (Chesterfield Drive), from the Route 1459 (Cumberland Drive) cul-de-sac to the Chesterfield Drive cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1469 (Dinwiddie Court), between Route 1459 (Chesterfield Drive) and the Route 1469 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1486 (Kathryn Lane), between Route 1407 (Marigold Lane) and the Route 1486 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1487 (Christa Court), between Route 1486 (Kathryn Lane) and the Route 1487 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1488 (Chittenden Drive), between Route 674 (Grays Mill Road) and the Route 1488 cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1489 (Brewster Lane), between Route 1488 (Chittenden Drive) and the Route 1489 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1508 (Baker Court), between Route 1488 (Chittenden Drive) and the Route 1408 cul-de-sac in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Roadway improvements – Expect lane and shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 17 Business (West Shirley Avenue), right through lane and right turn lane closed in the northbound lanes between U.S. 211 (Frost Avenue) and Carriage House Lane, daily.

U.S. 211 Business (Waterloo Street), right lane and right turn lane closed between U.S. 17 Business (Broadview Avenue) and Sullivan Street in the westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 1405 (Cedar Run Drive) and Route 643 (Meetze Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between the Culpeper County line and Route 621 (Freemans Ford Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 822 (Distillery Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 822 cul-de-sac and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway). A temporary road and bridge are in place. Expected completion date is Dec. 2, 2024.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pothole patching. Expect left shoulder closures between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures between the Gordonsville town line and Zions Crossroads in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) – Bridge repairs. Road closed between Route 613 (Poindexter Road) and Route 617 (Green Springs Road). Expected completion date is Dec. 6.

Route 644 (Mount Airy Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) and U.S. 33 (Jefferson Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily beginning Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 2016 (Crestview Drive) and Hill Ewell Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway — Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 671 (Village Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas: