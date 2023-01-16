Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month

Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department.

The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older.

Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. No walk-ins.

Schedule an appointment by searching this website via zip code 22903.

The Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department is located at 1138 Rose Hill Dr. in Charlottesville.