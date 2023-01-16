Menu
news vaccine booster clinics being offered in charlottesville this month
Local

Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month

Crystal Graham
Published:
covid-19 vaccine
(© M.Rode-Foto – stock.adobe.com)

Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department.

The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older.

Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. No walk-ins.

Schedule an appointment by searching this website via zip code 22903.

The Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department is located at 1138 Rose Hill Dr. in Charlottesville.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

