UVA Football Transfer Portal Update: No major losses yet, 'Hoos target Notre Dame wideout
Football, Sports

UVA Football Transfer Portal Update: No major losses yet, ‘Hoos target Notre Dame wideout

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva-football
Photo: UVA Athletics

The Big 4 – linebacker Kam Robinson, safety Jonas Sanker, QB Anthony Colandrea and wideout Malachi Fields – appears to be set on hanging around for the 2024 season at Virginia, which would be great news for second-year head coach Tony Elliott and his staff.

These are the four guys that Elliott couldn’t afford to see leave heading into Year 3.

Two other bits of good news: seniors Chico Bennett and Jahmeer Carter have indicated that they are coming back for 2024.

Bennett, an edge linebacker, was on the field for 556 snaps in 2023, recording 34 tackles, 28 QB pressures, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack, and a Pro Football Focus grade of 59.7.

Carter, an interior D lineman, was on the field for 557 snaps in 2023, with 35 tackles, eight QB pressures, two TFLs, one sack, and a PFF grade of 60.4

Big holds there, getting those two back to bolster the defensive front.

Staff targets Notre Dame grad transfer

Robinson and Colandrea, both freshmen, have been actively trying to recruit Notre Dame grad transfer Chris Tyree, a former four-star recruit out of the Richmond area who split time at wideout and running back at Notre Dame, to join them at UVA.

The 5’9” Tyree would be looked at as a guy who could help fill the void that will be left by a 2023 grad transfer, Malik Washington, who caught 110 balls and put up 10 100+-yard games in his single season at Virginia.

Tyree had 26 catches on 37 targets for Notre Dame in 2023, averaging 18.6 yards per catch.

‘Hoos leaving

Monday’s update has seven members of the football program headed for the portal – cornerback Anthony Fisher, running backs Cody Brown and Amaad Foston, wideout Demick Starling, offensive lineman Jestus Johnson, safety Devin Clark, and linebacker Sam Brady.

There wasn’t a lot of run from that group in 2023 – neither Fisher nor Brown got on the field, Foston had six carries, only two after Week 1, Starling was targeted twice and didn’t catch a ball, Johnson got 19 snaps on the O line, Clark got 24 snaps on special teams.

Chris Graham is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

