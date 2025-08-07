Home UVA Football Notebook: ‘Hoos lose another projected O-line starter
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football Notebook: ‘Hoos lose another projected O-line starter

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

The projected starter at right tackle, Makilan Thomas, will likely miss significant time after suffering a non-contact injury on Day 2 of the UVA Football training camp last week.

Head coach Tony Elliott told reporters on Wednesday that Thomas, a grad transfer from Arkansas State, suffered a foot fracture that required surgery.

“We’re hopeful that won’t be an extended amount of time and cost the whole season, but it is a multiple-month recovery,” Elliott said, adding later that the recovery is typically three months, which would push Thomas into November, the final month of the regular season.

ICYMI

Thomas, listed at 6’3”, 315, logged 2,395 snaps over four seasons at Arkansas State, including 650 in the 2024 season.

He got a Pro Football Focus grade of 73.4 for his work on the field last season, allowing three sacks and 15 total QB pressures on 378 pass-block snaps.

uva football monroe mills
Monroe Mills (71) blocks during a college football game against Notre Dame. Photo: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire

Thomas is the second significant O line injury for the ‘Hoos, who lost Louisville grad transfer Monroe Mills in the spring to an ACL injury.

Mills, a 6’7”, 315-pounder, was the projected starter at left tackle, after a stellar 2024 season at Louisville, where he was on the field for 566 snaps, grading out at 82.3, per PFF, allowing one sack and seven total QB pressures on 300 pass dropbacks.

There’s still depth at the two tackle spots for Elliott and O line coach Terry Heffernan – starting with two guys returning from 2024, McKale Boley (463 snaps, 67.6 PFF grade, six sacks, 17 pressures on 278 DBs) and Jack Witmer (358 snaps, 51.8 PFF grade, five sacks, 20 pressures on 285 DBs).

The portal pickups included:

  • Tyshawn Wyatt, a JMU alum, who will compete as a sixth-year player after missing the 2024 season due to injury. Wyatt was on the field for 2,157 snaps in four seasons at JMU, allowing 14 sacks and 65 total QB pressures on 1,086 pass dropbacks.
  • Wallace Unamba, who spent the spring at Kentucky after transferring in December from New Mexico. Unamba, a 6’4”, 330-pounder, got a 64.0 PFF grade for his work in the 2024 season at New Mexico, where he played for former UVA Football coach Bronco Mendenhall. He was durable, logging 699 snaps, most of them at right tackle, allowing a total of nine QB pressures, and notable, not allowing a sack, on 395 pass-blocking snaps.
  • Syracuse left tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr.  Wohlabaugh, listed at 6’6”, 301, was in on 258 snaps in 2024 at Syracuse, with a PFF grade of 68.6, allowing two sacks and six QB pressures on 174 pass-block snaps.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Politics, Public Safety, U.S. & World

Trumpers sack former acting FBI director who refused to name names

Chris Graham
tyleik cabell waynesboro
Local, Public Safety

Update: Waynesboro man arrested in Aug. 3 road-rage shooting

Chris Graham

A 23-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on a charge related to an Aug. 3 road-rage shooting, and then, for some reason, was released on an unsecured bond.

shenandoah national park artist in residence 2022
Arts, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park to host ‘Art in the Park’ in September

Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah National Park Trust will host its third annual "Art in the Park: Scenes from Shenandoah" Sept. 26-27.

jay jones
Politics, Virginia

Notebook: AG candidate Jay Jones releases first TV spot, announces debate date

Chris Graham
smoke wildfires canada
U.S. & World

Wildfire smoke returns to northeast this weekend, ‘impressive heat’ to make return

Crystal Graham
broad street waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro launches online tools for residents to weigh in on vision for city

Crystal Graham
nashville
Basketball, Go 'Hoos

UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos to face Ohio State in Nashville on Feb. 14

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status