UVA Football: Tony Elliott facing make-or-break 2025 season

UVA Football coach Tony Elliott’s seat is as hot as it gets.

OK, maybe Brent Pry at Virginia Tech would argue, but only because the folks in Blacksburg seem to give a crap about football.

But there’s no doubt that this is the make-or-break year for Elliott, and he knows it.

When Elliott took the podium at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, he crafted his words carefully and boldly.

According to Elliott, the program is ready to soar.

The roster has been constructed to win now. The coaching staff has incredible cohesion, and the mentality within the locker room is focused on winning now and in the future.

ICYMI

This is Elliott’s fourth season at Virginia. His first three have been, well, bad.

UVA’s 11-23 overall record is the worst among Power 4 schools.

Against in-state rival VPI, Virginia is 0-2 and non-competitive.

Attendance in Scott Stadium has been embarrassing, and that’s being polite.

Heading into the 2025 season, despite a strong transfer portal class that is ranked among the Top 25, national media pundits expect Virginia to be in the lower ranks of the conference.

Elliott, however, appears confident.

Or, possibly just doubling down on himself.

“There’s nothing better than being a part of one of the most prestigious universities in the country, which is also part of the best conference in the country,” said Elliott.

I can’t disagree about UVA being a prestigious university.

But that last part about the ACC being the best conference in the country?

That’s a stretch.

A leap, if you will.

I would have reversed that order; it would have made a lot more sense.

Regarding the staff, Elliott said: “Continuity is big for me. In order for us to have a great team in the locker room, we have to have a great team in the staff.”

I agree with that. Given the high degree of roster turnover, familiarity with the coaching staff is crucial for players.

Staff continuity is crucial. The head coach can’t possibly have personal relationships with a roster totaling over 100 players, but assistants can and do.

However, loyalty to staff without regard to performance can be a detriment.

Perhaps that explains why, despite a strong transfer class, the national media only views Virginia as marginally better than last year’s 5-7 record.

The staff does matter.

Accompanying Elliott to Charlotte were Noah Josey (OL), Jahmeer Carter (DL), Chandler Morris (QB) and Mitchell Melton (LB).

Elliott praised Josey and Carter for sticking with the program.

“They’ve been instrumental in changing the culture, they want to win badly, they had opportunities to leave, but they believed in what we’re doing,” noted Elliott.

I, too, give credit to Josey and Carter for hanging around.

Maybe they believe the program is finally built to be a winner.

Maybe they want those Virginia degrees, or maybe both.

The cohesiveness chatter still concerns me.

Fifty-four new faces will be on the opening week roster.

How do you possibly build cohesiveness with that staggering amount?

OK, I know that’s what spring football was for, except spring ball is only a limited number of practices, and 13 of the new faces arrived after spring ball.

This preseason should be interesting.

Tony Elliott made it clear Wednesday in Charlotte—no more rebuilding. Everything is in place: the roster, the staff, the financial support. The last three years have led to this season.

Good luck, coach.