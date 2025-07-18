Home UVA Baseball: What if we get the good Harrison Didawick from 2024 back next season?
Baseball, Go 'Hoos

UVA Baseball: What if we get the good Harrison Didawick from 2024 back next season?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
henry godbout uva baseball
Harrison Didawick (34) and Henry Godbout (2). Photo: UVA Athletics

Harrison Didawick is returning for his senior season with the UVA Baseball program, according to Greg Madia at The Daily Progress.

The lefty hitter struggled mightily this spring after his breakthrough 2024, slashing .225/.327/.384, with six homers and 28 RBIs, and an OPS at just .711.

Didawick, in 2024, went into the MLB Draft part of the summer as a projected second- or third-round pick, after putting up a slash line of .292/.414/.642, with 23 homers, 68 RBIs and a 1.056 OPS.

He was a draft-eligible sophomore in 2024, but didn’t have his name called – we have to assume because he indicated that he wouldn’t sign unless he was offered a significant signing bonus – and then, after using his leverage there, had an unfortunate boner of a junior season.

I met his grandmother in the spring of 2024 at the airport in Boston, on our way back from the UVA-Boston College game in Fenway Park.

Nice lady, clearly dearly loves her grandson, and being honest here, I probably felt worse for her as Didawick struggled this year than I did for him.

His return gives him a chance to work toward completing his UVA degree, at the least, but also, he could be a big help to Chris Pollard, the new UVA Baseball coach.

Pollard is bringing with him from Duke his starting centerfielder, AJ Gracia (.293 BA, 1.007 OPS, 15 HRs, 54 RBIs in 2025), a projected first-round 2026 MLB Draft pick.

Outside of Gracia, the other two outfield spots are up for grabs.

I want to be excited about Didawick coming back, just because, we’ve seen his best, and if we can get anything near what we saw from him in 2024, I really like the core of the everyday lineup – with Didawick, Gracia, shortstop Eric Becker (.368 BA/1.070 OPS, 9 HRs, 52 RBIs at UVA in 2025), second baseman Joe Tiroly (.367 BA/1.198 OPS, 17 HRs, 64 RBIs at Rider in 2025) and first baseman/DH Sam Harris (.297 BA/.948 OPS, 9 HRs, 42 RBIs at Duke in 2025).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Monticello ceremony welcomes 74 new citizens on same day ICE is given unprecedented power
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
5 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball

Latest News

malcolm brogdon
Basketball, Go 'Hoos

Rumor mill: LA Clippers showing interest in UVA Basketball alum Malcom Brogdon

Chris Graham
wboro glow up tmobile solar
Arts, Local

Waynesboro light show aims to draw residents downtown for dining, shopping

Crystal Graham

If drones dancing in the sky weren't enough to draw you to Waynesboro, perhaps an assortment of fun bright lights might do the trick.

Local, Politics

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center celebrates seven years serving as a safe space in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi

Seven years ago, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center was founded and housed in the Staunton Innovation Hub to provide services for LGBTQ.

Sports Betting

How To Bet On Usyk vs. Dubois In Florida

David Evans
Sports Betting

5 Best Betting Apps With Offers For Usyk Vs. Dubois

David Evans
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local, Politics, Public Safety

Update: Judge issues continuance in Staunton protest reckless driving case

Chris Graham
open umbrella in rain storm
Local, Virginia

Virginia: Have evacuation plan for potential flooding starting tonight statewide

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status