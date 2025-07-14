UVA Baseball alum Henry Godbout is shipping up to Boston, after the Red Sox took the second baseman in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Godbout was taken with the 75th pick. The bonus slot for the 75th pick, per MLB.com, is $1,093,800.

He is almost certain to sign, given that.

Godbout had entered the transfer portal after Brian O’Connor left Virginia to take the head coach job at Mississippi State last month, but he hadn’t bothered to announce a new college destination, due to his projected draft status, which had him as a borderline second- or third-round pick.

The 75th pick was the final slot in the second round. Boston got the pick as compensation for losing Nick Pavetta to free agency in the offseason.

Godbout’s numbers in 2025 took a small step back from a stellar 2024, in which he hit .372 with a team-best 1.117 OPS, with nine homers, 28 extra-base hits, 29 walks and just 20 strikeouts in 217 plate appearances.

In 2025, Godbout hit .309 with an .895 OPS, eight homers, 19 extra-base hits, 26 walks and 19 Ks in 226 plate appearances.

Gotta like that low K rate, and the BB:K rate.

Looks like we’re going to lose one other infielder: Nick Becker, a shortstop recruit from Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), who was taken with the 57th pick by the Seattle Mariners.

The 57th pick comes with a bonus-slot value of $1,636,800.

That would be hard to turn down, or improve upon with three years of college ball.