Update: Richmond Police make arrest in Chippenham Hospital shooting

Richmond Police have charged the suspect in the shooting incidents that occurred Friday in Chippenham Hospital.

Rasheed Pope Jr., 27, of Henrico, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to police, Pope, during an intake procedure, brandished a firearm and fired several shots, injuring an adult male in a hallway and a Chesterfield Police officer who was also in the hospital area for an unrelated duty.

A Richmond Police officer fired his service weapon to stop the threat. The offender was not injured.

The male in the hallway who was shot suffered an injury that was considered life-threatening. The officer was treated and released.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.