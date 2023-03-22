Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsuniversity of mary washington receives 30m gift toward undergraduate research in stem
Local

University of Mary Washington receives $30m gift toward undergraduate research in STEM

Rebecca Barnabi
Last modified date :
Courtesy of the University of Mary Washington.

A $30 million alumna gift will support undergraduate research in STEM subjects at the University of Mary Washington.

From the estate of the late Irene Piscopo Rodgers, a 1959 alumna, the gift is the Fredericksburg university’s largest in its 115-year history.

“Students who benefited from Irene’s generosity welcomed her into their lives, so she was able to observe firsthand the transformative power of her gifts,” UMW President Troy Paino said. “This unprecedented donation guarantees that exceptional students will continue to have access to a UMW education that delivers the kind of high-impact learning experiences that Irene valued so much.”

Rodgers, who began donating to her alma mater in 1980 with a $50 donation, made a name for herself in the field of electron microscopy when few women worked in the field. She helped pave the way for UMW graduates, especially women, to excel in STEM. She often said that Mary Washington “opened worlds” for her.

The donation from her estate will open worlds for UMW students pursuing biology, chemistry, physics, earth and environmental sciences, computer science and math. Students will have opportunities to attend the university’s Summer Science Institute and work alongside faculty mentors.

Rodgers’ $30 million investment in UMW puts the university in line with almost any other university for undergraduate STEM research. The gift will support the creation of four new Alvey Scholarships by providing full tuition, fees and room and board for out-of-state undergraduate students for up to four years. Rodgers provided previous donations which created eight Alvey Scholarships.

Rodgers died in Huntington, N.Y. on July 18, 2022.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular

1 21-year-old Charlottesville man arrested in death of UVA contractor
2 Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info
3 Analysis: It’s not just as simple as saying, Virginia needs a post-up game
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County

Latest News

spring flowers with frost
Local

Is it ever going to warm up? Temperatures through April have chills in the air

Crystal Graham
andrew duhon
Culture

Wayne Theatre to host New Orleans native Andrew Duhon

Crystal Graham

The Wayne Theatre presents Andrew Duhon on Friday, May 19 at 7:30 pm.

commonwealth veterans day event
U.S./World

‘Recognize the sacrifices of our combat-injured servicemembers:’ Legislation would correct red tape

Rebecca Barnabi

The “Major Richard Star Act would correct an issue preventing disabled veterans from receiving full earned disability compensation and retirement pay.

child at theater
Culture

Court Square Theater expands summer musical theater camp offerings

Crystal Graham
Culture

Virginia in top 10 of states where taxpayers get best return on investment

Rebecca Barnabi
mike hollins uva football
Sports

Mike Hollins is the reason to be excited about Virginia football

Chris Graham
uva health
Local

Poison Center: THC edibles and the opioid crisis continue upward trend

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy