United Methodist foundation awards more than $56,000 to Virginia church projects

Twenty-two projects have been awarded a total of $56,250 in grant funding from the Virginia United Methodist Foundation.
Since 2015, the foundation, based in Glen Allen, Va., has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to nonprofits and initiatives throughout the Virginia United Methodist Conference. The foundation funds a variety of church-related projects affiliated with the conference.
“The foundation believes in giving back to the community and works diligently to enhance and expand these local ministries by providing grant funding,” VAUMF President Bo Bowden said.
Grant funding for 2022-2023 will be allocated as follows:
- Alice’s Food Pantry, Kenwood UMC — $1,500
- Beach Bag Ministry, Baylake UMC — $1,250
- Belmont Community Resource Services, Belmont UMC — $3,000
- Charterhouse School, United Methodist Family Services — $2,500
- Children’s Clothes Closet, Shenandoah River District of the VAUMC — $5,000
- Food for Kids: Weekend Pack-A-Sack Program, Main St. UMC & Bethlehem UMC — $2,000
- Friends of Barnabas Foundation — $2,000
- Grace Inside: State Prison Chaplaincy, Virginia Conference Connectional Ministries — $2,500
- Hispanic Church Plant, Chester UMC — $2,000
- Just Neighbors, Arlington District of the VAUMC — $5,000
- Kaleidoscope, Bethlehem UMC — $3,000
- Loaves and Britches Ministry, Bellamy UMC — $2,000
- New Creation UMC-ECAR-ODU Partnership for Refugee Resettlement, New Creation UMC — $1,500
- New Song Serves, New Song UMC — $4,000
- Open Table — $2,500
- Pace Center — $2,500
- Rising Hope Emergency Support Services, Rising Hope UMC — $3,000
- Food Pantry Ministry, Sherbourne UMC — $1,500
- Westview on the James, Updated Program Area — $2,000
- Warming Shelter of Franklin County, Redwood UMC — $3,000
- Wesley Community Service Center — $3,000
- Wings Ministry, South Hill UMC — $1,500