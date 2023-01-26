Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news unemployment claims decline across u s but remain above pre pandemic levels
Virginia

Unemployment claims decline across U.S., but remain above pre-pandemic levels

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Unemployment claims in Virginia were 13.64 percent lower for the week of Jan. 9 2022 than in the previous week.

Amidst high inflation and continued threat of a recession in the United States, WalletHub updated its ranking for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.

Claims decreased the most the week ending January 9 in Tennessee, followed by New Hampshire, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

The decrease in Virginia, according to WalletHub’s report, was the 23rd smallest decrease in the nation. However, weekly unemployment claims in the Commonwealth were 40.65 percent lower than the same week in 2022, the 9th biggest decrease in the U.S. Claims were 69.70 percent lower in the same week in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the second biggest decrease in the country.

An expert provided WalletHub with opinions on predictions about unemployment in 2023.

“The U.S. economy is expected to grow very little in 2023. This would lead to a jump in unemployment to as high as 4.6 percent, according to the Federal Reserve. Both of these things would be signs of the Fed continuing to try and get a handle on inflation,” Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub Analyst said. “If this ‘worst-case scenario’ comes true, it could mean that millions of people who now have jobs could wind up unemployed.”

Gonzalez explained how a potential recession would affect unemployment in the U.S.

“A potential recession would negatively affect unemployment significantly. Losing a job is never good, but when you combine it with such high inflation it can really become disastrous. Even Americans with jobs right now are struggling to afford essentials like food and gas. If those numbers would climb while more people become unemployed, we might see an economy in deep recession,” she said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police crime scene
,

Virginia man shot, killed by police after standoff, armed confrontation
Chris Graham
acc basketball
, ,

ACC Basketball Report: Action heating up with big weekend on tap
Scott Ratcliffe

We’ve reached the midway point of the ACC men’s basketball season, and it’s about as tough to predict the finish as ever before.

wtju radio logo

WTJU 91.1 FM annual folk marathon features eight live performances
Crystal Graham

WTJU's annual folk marathon returns Feb. 6-12 with a week of round-the-clock folk, roots and world music, specially curated by dozens of volunteer radio DJs. 

blue ridge music center webcam
,

Warner, Kaine seek to honor former colleague by naming amphitheater in his honor
Crystal Graham
tony bennett
,

College Basketball: These are the nine teams that fit the profile of a national champion
Chris Graham
farmer in field
, ,

FARM Act would protect American ag industry from foreign investments
Rebecca Barnabi
ben cline
, ,

Ben Cline had no problem with billionaire tax cuts: The national debt is different, though
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy