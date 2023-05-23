Ukraine Focus CEO to speak on humanitarian efforts on June 12

Brock Bierman, CEO and President of Ukraine Focus, led seven missions to Ukraine last year to deliver humanitarian assistance.

He will speak on “Democracy & Why Ukraine Matters” at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library on Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m.

Bierman, a former U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) official and experienced humanitarian relief professional, founded the Volunteer Ambulance Corps and helped raise $2 million through Rotary International to purchase 76 ambulances for Ukraine. He drove several ambulances to the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

He will speak on his multiple humanitarian missions to Ukraine and work being conducted by USAID to support efforts to strengthen democracy.

Bierman’s humanitarian contributions earned him status as an honorary soldier by Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Force. He is considered an expert on democracy and governance by the German Marshall Fund, where he is a Visiting Fellow.

Registration is requested for the talk in the Library and Research Center at 235 E Beverley St, Staunton. The talk will also be available on Zoom. Attendance is free, but donations are welcome.