Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news u s military tracking suspected chinese surveillance balloon spotted over montana
U.S./World

U.S. military tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over Montana

Chris Graham
Published:
china
(© vegefox.com – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that the Chinese government is awkwardly claiming is a weather balloon that has just gone way, way off course.

The balloon, which is flying at an altitude of more than 60,000 feet, was first spotted over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday. The flight path of the balloon has since been determined to have tracked over the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, then over Canada, before crossing into U.S. airspace.

Defense leaders have decided against trying to shoot down the balloon, citing risks to safety and security of people on the ground from the possible debris field.

A senior Pentagon official told NBC News that the U.S. government has communicated with the Chinese government about the balloon’s encroachment on U.S. airspace.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said today that the balloon is “a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes.”

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure.. The Chinese side will continue communicating with the U.S. side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure,” a spokesperson said.

A Pentagon spokesperson pushed back against those claims, saying the U.S. government is confident the balloon is being used for surveillance.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police
,

Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying
Chris Graham
tired runner

Struggling to meet exercise resolutions? Burnout may be setting in
Crystal Graham

For people who already prioritize fitness, setting a resolution might seem like a great idea on Jan. 1, but often times, that resolution may not look so good a month later.

spelling bee
,

Kate Collins Middle student will represent Waynesboro Schools in regional spelling bee
Rebecca Barnabi

Bennett Craft, an 8th-grade student at Kate Collins Middle School, is Waynesboro Schools’ division spelling bee winner.

police
,

Richmond Police investigating another report of Peeping Tom in Museum District
Chris Graham
dominion energy virginia logo

The sound of silence: Dominion Energy replaces siren alerts with wireless notifications
Rebecca Barnabi
Richmond Flying Squirrels
,

Richmond Flying Squirrels scholarship honors ‘Richmond 34’
Crystal Graham
caring critter wlidlife center

Sponsor a snake, falcon or other animal to gift for Valentine’s Day
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy