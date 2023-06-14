Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsu s hhs announces new flexibilities to ensure medicaid and chips coverage renewal
U.S./World

U.S. HHS announces new flexibilities to ensure Medicaid and CHIPS coverage renewal

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Maksym Yemelyanov – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced new flexibilities Monday to ensure Americans are covered under Medicaid and CHIP Renewals.

Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter to the nation’s governors outlining the flexibilities for states to adopt and minimize avoidable coverage losses among children and families.

“Nobody who is eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) should lose coverage simply because they changed addresses, didn’t receive a form, or didn’t have enough information about the renewal process,” Becerra said. “We encourage states to utilize all available flexibilities to ensure children and families don’t lose coverage. We also urge states to join us in partnering with local governments, community organizations, and schools to reach people eligible for Medicaid and CHIP where they are.”

Flexibilities include:

  • Allowing managed care plans to assist people with Medicaid with completing their renewal forms, including completing certain parts of the renewal forms on their behalf.
  • Allowing states to delay an administrative termination for one month while the state conducts additional targeted outreach. This will give people more time to be reminded to fill out and return their renewal forms.
  • Allowing pharmacies and community-based organizations to facilitate reinstatement of coverage for those who were recently disenrolled for procedural reasons based on presumptive eligibility criteria.

In his letter, Becerra urged states to work with local governments, community-based organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and leaders, grocery stores, pharmacies and anyone else in their communities who can help people understand the Medicaid and CHIP eligibility and renewal process.

“CMS is committed to making sure people have the affordable, high-quality health coverage they need,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. “I am deeply concerned about eligible losing coverage, and am urging states and partners to adopt the strategies we have outlined to help people renew their Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Plan coverage if they are eligible or link them to new health coverage. We will continue to monitor and work collaboratively with states, advocates, the health care industry and others to keep people covered.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County court order aimed at gun violence protestors puts curbs on free speech
2 Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts
3 Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children
4 Attorney: Teacher shot by 6-year-old fired by Newport News Public Schools
5 Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Latest News

hillary clinton but her emails
U.S./World

Republicans’ response to Donald Trump espionage charges: ‘But Her Emails’

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Annual report: Violent crime increased in the Commonwealth from 2021 to 2022

Rebecca Barnabi

Homicides, auto thefts, drug arrests, burglary and fraud increased in the Commonwealth in 2022 compared to 2021. 

dogs
Local

Weekend dog adoption event at Lyndhurst animal shelter ‘very successful’

Crystal Graham

The weekend adoption event at Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center led to adoptions, foster-to-adopt and additional foster placements.

police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Franklin County: SUV plows into two motorcycles, killing one of the drivers

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bowie Baysox take series opener with Richmond Flying Squirrels with 7-5 win

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals take series opener at Myrtle Beach, winning 6-4

Chris Graham
child reading book in tree
Local

Workshop will provide small woodlot owners with strategies, stewardship practices

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy