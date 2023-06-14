U.S. HHS announces new flexibilities to ensure Medicaid and CHIPS coverage renewal

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced new flexibilities Monday to ensure Americans are covered under Medicaid and CHIP Renewals.

Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter to the nation’s governors outlining the flexibilities for states to adopt and minimize avoidable coverage losses among children and families.

“Nobody who is eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) should lose coverage simply because they changed addresses, didn’t receive a form, or didn’t have enough information about the renewal process,” Becerra said. “We encourage states to utilize all available flexibilities to ensure children and families don’t lose coverage. We also urge states to join us in partnering with local governments, community organizations, and schools to reach people eligible for Medicaid and CHIP where they are.”

Flexibilities include:

Allowing managed care plans to assist people with Medicaid with completing their renewal forms, including completing certain parts of the renewal forms on their behalf.

Allowing states to delay an administrative termination for one month while the state conducts additional targeted outreach. This will give people more time to be reminded to fill out and return their renewal forms.

Allowing pharmacies and community-based organizations to facilitate reinstatement of coverage for those who were recently disenrolled for procedural reasons based on presumptive eligibility criteria.

In his letter, Becerra urged states to work with local governments, community-based organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and leaders, grocery stores, pharmacies and anyone else in their communities who can help people understand the Medicaid and CHIP eligibility and renewal process.

“CMS is committed to making sure people have the affordable, high-quality health coverage they need,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. “I am deeply concerned about eligible losing coverage, and am urging states and partners to adopt the strategies we have outlined to help people renew their Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Plan coverage if they are eligible or link them to new health coverage. We will continue to monitor and work collaboratively with states, advocates, the health care industry and others to keep people covered.”