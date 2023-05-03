U.S. Attorney warns Virginians of cyber fraud, online deception in new PSA

A U.S. Attorney has released a public service announcement to media outlets in the Western District of Virginia urging residents to stay vigilant against cyber fraud, investment schemes and other forms of online deception.

Scammers often reach out by phone, text message or email and are becoming more creative, sophisticated and aggressive.

“Fraudsters are using high-pressure tactics and promises of low- or no-risk investments in an attempt to steal the hard-earned money of our citizens, especially our seniors,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “The United States Attorney’s Office, along with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state and local levels, are committed to protecting you.

“To protect yourself, never send money to anyone you do not know and research who you are investing your hard-earned money with,” Kavanaugh said. “If you feel rushed, or if you are told not to discuss the investment opportunity with others, you are being scammed.”

For more information about these scams, or what to do if you feel you have been a victim of a scam, visit FBI.gov.