Two Virginia inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose after escape

A convicted murderer is among two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday.

Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, who was convicted in a double-murder in Washington County in 2020, is 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair.

Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tenn., is 5’11” with gray hair.

Both were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, and possibly white t-shirts.

It is believed these two subjects are travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049.

The direction of travel is unknown at this time.