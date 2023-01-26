Countries
news two virginia inmates including convicted murderer on the loose after escape
Virginia

Two Virginia inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose after escape

Chris Graham
escapees
Photo: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority

A convicted murderer is among two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday.

Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, who was convicted in a double-murder in Washington County in 2020, is 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair.

Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tenn., is 5’11” with gray hair.

Both were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, and possibly white t-shirts.

It is believed these two subjects are travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049.

The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

