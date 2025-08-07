Recent Turner Ashby High School graduate Sarah Craun has been named the 2025 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Outstanding Young Agriculturalist.

Craun has held various leadership roles in 4-H and FFA, including serving as national and state 4-H youth livestock ambassador, secretary and vice president of Rockingham Federation FFA and vice president of the Keezletown 4-H Club.

She also was recently named the Virginia FFA State Star Farmer, winner of the Virginia FFA State Beef Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award, and awarded first place for public speaking at the Virginia FFA State Convention.

In addition to her various leadership roles and accolades, Craun has been an active member in many clubs and organizations, including the Virginia Junior Sheep Breeders Association, Virginia Junior Angus Association and New Beginnings Church Youth Group.

Craun and her sister, Rachel, are the fourth generation on their family’s poultry and row crop farm in Mount Crawford.

Craun will begin her collegiate judging career at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas. After obtaining her associate’s degree, she plans to transfer to Kansas State University to pursue a degree in animal science and minor in biology, and expand her cow-calf herd after graduation.

She hopes to eventually work in the livestock pharmaceutical industry and develop sustainable solutions to animal health challenges.

As the Outstanding Young Agriculturalist winner, Craun will receive a travel package to the 2025 VFBF Annual Convention in Williamsburg in December. While there, she will have the opportunity to share her presentation with about 600 Farm Bureau members.

She also will receive a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by Farm Credit, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. and Virginia Farm Bureau.