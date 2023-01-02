Menu
news trump not the smartest guy uses his failing truth social to complain about facebook ban
Opinion

Trump, not the smartest guy, uses his failing Truth Social to complain about Facebook ban

Chris Graham
Published:
donald trump
(© LifetimeStock – Shutterstock)

Donald Trump, brilliant businessman that he is, complained Monday about Facebook “deplatforming” him.

He did this on his own social media site, Truth Social, which you’ve heard of but never seen, because it’s so ineptly run.

“That stupid, unnecessary, and probably illegal move is now considered a major business mistake,” Trump wrote, which I only know because I read an article about it on a politics gossip website.

(Must have been a slow news day, right?)

Instead of being the source of another random complaint from angry grandpa, the “stupid, unnecessary, and probably illegal move” by Facebook – which, no, it wasn’t illegal for Facebook to throw him off the site, but whatever – should have been an opening for Trump to make money with his dumb site.

I mean, that was why he grifted millions from a group of angel investors that literally included the head of a mail-order fruitcake company named Bob McNutt – folks, you can’t make this stuff up.

The idea behind Truth Social was to provide a friendly social media forum for Nazis, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the guy at the end of the street who has the “Don’t Blame Me, I Voted for Trump” sign in his front yard.

That should be an easy moneymaker, and would be, if Trump had any ability to make money.

Instead, the February 2022 launch of Truth Social went over like a fart in church.

Its traffic is miniscule compared to Facebook and Twitter, which Elon Musk bought last year with the goal of making it the go-to place for the own the libs crowd, his personal fortune be damned.

Trump, meanwhile, is reduced to tilting at windmills, and losing millions.

The good news for him there is that the mounting losses at Truth Social will be something that he can use to avoid paying income taxes again next year.

Trump, to his credit, is the best – the very best! – at not paying income taxes.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

