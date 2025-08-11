Home Trump goes back to ‘men playing women’s sports’ BS to distract from Epstein
Trump goes back to ‘men playing women’s sports’ BS to distract from Epstein

Chris Graham
donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Evan El-Amin/shutterstock.com

Donald Trump, desperate to get our attention away from his dead sex-trafficking best friend, went off-script from declaring martial law in the nation’s capital on Monday, renewing his dumb claim that Democrats “want men playing in women’s sports.”

“They want transgender for everybody. Everybody transgender. And they, they’ve just got walloped in an election in a landslide, and they haven’t changed one thing,” Trump offered by way of a weave, which would be the basis of a chapter in a Jake Tapper tell-all about mental decline, if it had been Joe Biden meandering.

The Trump campaign spent $40 million on TV ads warning of the dangers of trans athletes in women’s sports, which, there were “less than 10” playing in NCAA sports last year, according to Charlie Baker, the NCAA president.

“Less than 10” is nine, or whatever, too many for MAGA, which loves it when Trump plays the hits at his press conferences.

“I saw the other day that a certain gentlemen, a very well-known politician, Democrat, was fighting like hell that men should be allowed to play in women’s sport,” Trump said, not naming this “very well-known” Democrat, because he doesn’t exist.

“They just don’t get it. They said it’s an 80-20 issue, and I think it’s a 97-3 issue, and I don’t know who the three are,” Trump said.

donald trump jeffrey epstein
Photo: © miss.cabul/Shutterstock

It’s rich hearing Trump cast himself here as the great defender of female athletes, when we know that his name is all over the Epstein files, that inconvenient document detailing decades of child rape and sex trafficking directed by a man named Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire who was Trump’s running buddy in the 1980s and 1990s, before their falling out that came, according to Trump, after Epstein “stole” a 16-year-old girl who was working at Trump’s spa.

That girl, Virginia Giuffre, was raped and trafficked by Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, over a two-year period, before Giuffre was able to escape.

Giuffre, like Epstein, died by suicide – Epstein died in a federal detention center in 2019; Giuffre died in Australia earlier this year.

Trumps is now reportedly considering granting a pardon to Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence on a sex-trafficking conviction.

Maxwell was moved to a Club Fed prison after meeting with a former personal lawyer to Trump last month.

This guy, Donald Trump, best buddies with a child rapist, ready to pardon a sex trafficker, is the savior of women’s sports.

“I’ve never heard anybody come, nobody’s ever come up to me, Sir, you have to let men play in women’s sports. You have to do it, sir. Nobody’s ever approached me. I don’t know where this issue even comes from. Never seen anything like it,” Trump said.

Finally, first time in forever, Trump told the truth there.

Because nobody has ever come up to anybody and said, you have to let men play in women’s sports.

Trans women aren’t men, jackass.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

