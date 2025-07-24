Home Miayres signs on to MAGA letter pushing NCAA to strip trans athletes of records
Miayres signs on to MAGA letter pushing NCAA to strip trans athletes of records

Chris Graham
jason miyares
Jason Miyares. Photo: © The Old Major – Shutterstock

Jason Miyares, who is running for re-election as attorney general in Virginia, wants you to know that he is hard at work making sure, checking notes here, the NCAA properly punishes trans athletes for any successes they may have.

I get it, Terry McAuliffe ran an awful campaign in 2021, but skipping out on that election to protest him being a slimeball is what got us an attorney general who thinks protecting girls and women isn’t protecting their access to reproductive healthcare, healthcare in general, going after pedophiles in public office, any of that, but restoring “records, titles, awards, and honors” now claimed by a literal handful of trans athletes.

Somebody had to say it.

Photo: © LightItUp/stock.adobe.com

“Our daughters deserve to have the same opportunities to succeed as our sons,” said Miyares, in a quote highlighted in a press release from his office on Thursday, touting his move to sign on to a letter to the NCAA from 27 other MAGA AGs.

“Female athletes shouldn’t have to compete against biological males for podium spots, scholarships, or records they rightfully earned. The NCAA should immediately restore the titles and honors taken away from the outstanding female athletes,” Miyares said.

Restore their titles and honors, but if they happen to live in a state that has gone full Taliban on their reproductive rights, they can die waiting for a doctor to treat them from routine complications, amirite?

NCAA President Charlie Baker told a congressional panel last year that there were “less than 10” trans athletes competing in NCAA-sanctioned sports last year, so, as you can see, this is an important issue that needs to be addressed right on.

This nonsense from the MAGAs about trans athletes is entirely about former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, who broke three school records in the 2021-2022 season, and won the gold in the 500 freestyle.

More important politically, she finished in a tie for fifth at the 2022 NCAA national championship meet in the 200 freestyle with a MAGA troll named Riley Gaines, who turned finishing in a tie for fifth in a race, and being a moderately attractive blonde, into a career as an anti-trans influencer.

This is why you vote, folks.

Chris Graham

