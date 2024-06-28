Countries
Traffic alert: Single lane closures on I-81 in Harrisonburg will allow for bridge demo
Local

Traffic alert: Single lane closures on I-81 in Harrisonburg will allow for bridge demo

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Northbound Interstate 81 will have single lane closures for bridge demolition work on the Route 33 (East Market Street) bridge project at I-81 exit 247 in the city of Harrisonburg.

The work zone speed limit on I-81 is 60 miles per hour. The northbound I-81 single lane closure extends from just north of the exit 245 northbound acceleration ramp to just north of exit 247.

For the week of June 30 to July 6, 2024 the I-81 northbound right lane will be closed:

·10 p.m. on June 30 until 7 a.m. on July 1.

·8 p.m. on July 1 until 7 a.m. on July 2.

·8 p.m. on July 2 until 7 a.m. on July 3.

For the week of July 7 to July 13, 2024 the I-81 northbound left lane will be closed:

·8 p.m. on July 7 until 7 a.m. on July 8.

·8 p.m. on July 8 until 7 a.m. on July 9.

·8 p.m. on July 9 until 7 a.m. on July 10.

·8 p.m. on July 10 until 7 a.m. on July 11.

·8 p.m. on July 11 until 7 a.m. on July 12.

All work is weather permitting.

The bridge demolition work is part of a project to replace the two Route 33 bridges over Interstate 81 at exit 247 and the two railroad bridges just west of the interchange. The project also includes a new shared-use path in the median of Route 33 and operational improvements at the exit 247 interchange.

A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour is in place on Route 33 for the duration of the project, which is expected to last into 2026. The work zone is closed to pedestrian traffic.

