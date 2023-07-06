‘The value of irrigation is twofold’: July is Smart Irrigation Month

July is Smart Irrigation Month, founded by the national Irrigation Association.

The month promotes social, economic and environmental benefits of efficient irrigation technologies, products and services in landscape, turf and agricultural irrigation.

This year’s theme is “What’s the Value of Smart Irrigation?” and highlights how efficient watering can positively impact communities, even communities considered water rich.

“People tend to think of Virginia as a place that has more water than we often want, but we experience drought like anywhere else,” Julie Shortridge, a Virginia Cooperative Extension irrigation specialist, said.

Most areas of Virginia reported abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in April after the eighth driest March on record. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported 26.2 percent of Virginia in drought as of June 20, 2023.

Despite summer storms, sudden rain showers often run off soil and “your plants might need more water than you think,” Shortridge said.

“It’s not about how much rain — it’s about how fast it falls and how long in between rain events.”

Inefficient irrigation can lead to runoff of fertilizers, pesticides and “other things that we want to keep on our farms and out of our rivers, streams and the bay,” she added.

“The value of irrigation is twofold — it benefits the environment and saves money,” Shortridge said. “Water that runs off your field or lawn is money you didn’t need to spend.”

Losses of approximately $1,000 per acre in wasted fuel costs, insufficient crop yields and nutrient loss are attributed to bad irrigation timing on row crops, according to Shortridge.

Commercial growers and home gardeners who irrigate efficiently can produce better, more consistent products, according to Chris Mullins, an Extension horticulture specialist.

“Knowing when to irrigate is somewhat of an art,” Mullins said. “You learn over time.”

When and how much to irrigate depends on weather, soil type, season, amount of rainfall, the plant and a plant’s age and size.

“Fruiting plants like tomatoes and peppers will require a little bit more water after the fruit is set,” Mullins said.

Irrigation tools include simple irrigation timers, which turn on and off at certain times each day, or more advanced soil moisture sensors that “act as an artificial root” to notify the controller when irrigation is needed.

“Soil moisture sensors really run the gamut in terms of cost and sophistication, and there’s plenty of options out there that are suitable for most conditions,” Shortridge said. “The biggest challenge is often knowing what to do with the data.”

Resources for irrigation management are available online, or contact a local Extension agent.

Shortridge encourages submission of questions that have not been addressed in the online materials.

“Water resources are needed by everybody, and, as the number of people and farms grow, we want to be careful with the way that we use our water,” Mullins said.

Shortridge agreed. “We’re fortunate to live in a place with great resources, and if we’re smart about how we use them, we can continue to have those resources in the future.”