Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the reason the 20 wont vote for kevin mccarthy he punked donald trump
Opinion

The reason the 20 won’t vote for Kevin McCarthy: He punked Donald Trump

Chris Graham
Published:
Kevin McCarthy
(© Shirley Preston – Shutterstock)

The relative few of you who are politics wonks are wondering right now: what are those 20 Republicans embarrassing themselves and their party by voting against Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker trying to accomplish?

They’re telling you, and the pundits are amplifying it, that what they’re after is rules changes, but McCarthy has already caved on everything they wanted, and they’re still at it.

Because what they’re really after isn’t rules changes.

The reason those Republicans won’t ever vote for McCarthy is because McCarthy besmirched their Dear Leader.

“I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake. That doesn’t mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

This was McCarthy placing blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection where it belongs, on Donald Trump.

Yes, he’d eventually fly down to Mar-A-Lago to bend the knee as part of his scheming to put himself into position to be elected House Speaker, and now Trump is half-heartedly calling the holdouts on his behalf to try to whip votes so that the endless balloting can come to an end, going through the motions, according to Trump truther Maggie Haberman, conceding to those on the other end of the line, “Kevin is not perfect.”

The effect has been that one of the holdouts, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, just, as I’m writing this, took to the House floor to nominate Trump to serve as House Speaker, and another, Bob Good, from just over the mountains from us in Central Virginia, verbally fellated Trump as he nominated Oklahoma Republican Kevin Hern.

This is where our country is right now politically, folks.

Literally 20 people who are forever butthurt over the failure of Trump’s Keystone Cops plan to overthrow the government are taking advantage of the remainder of a Republican Party that lacks the cojones to tell them, and the would-be dictator, to go to hell.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

vince mcmahon

Vince McMahon is back at WWE: Expects to return to role as executive chairman
Chris Graham
tony bennett

‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: Can Virginia right the ship in a topsy-turvy ACC?
Chris Graham

Up is down, down is up, cats and dogs are sleeping together. Such is the state of affairs in ACC basketball. Hootie and Chris Graham talk about what Virginia needs to do to right the ship.

AED CPR first aid

Athletic trainer recalls injury to varsity baseball player similar to one on ‘Monday Night Football’
Crystal Graham

Abbie Hansberger was a new athletic trainer in Shenandoah County when the unthinkable happened. At a baseball practice in the spring, two varsity student athletes collided in the outfield, and one student, a senior, suffered a condition known as commotio...

Staunton Public Library

Chat with a Librarian: New Staunton Public Library service offers online connectivity
Chris Graham
tiktok
,

Cybersecurity task force weighs in on safety of TikTok for small businesses
Crystal Graham

Staunton museum dedicated to President Wilson maintains highest national recognition
Rebecca Barnabi
childrens hospital of richmond at vcu

Virginia hospital to help schools prepare for a sudden cardiac arrest through affiliation with Project ADAM
Crystal Graham