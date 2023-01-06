The reason the 20 won’t vote for Kevin McCarthy: He punked Donald Trump

The relative few of you who are politics wonks are wondering right now: what are those 20 Republicans embarrassing themselves and their party by voting against Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker trying to accomplish?

They’re telling you, and the pundits are amplifying it, that what they’re after is rules changes, but McCarthy has already caved on everything they wanted, and they’re still at it.

Because what they’re really after isn’t rules changes.

The reason those Republicans won’t ever vote for McCarthy is because McCarthy besmirched their Dear Leader.

“I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake. That doesn’t mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

This was McCarthy placing blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection where it belongs, on Donald Trump.

Yes, he’d eventually fly down to Mar-A-Lago to bend the knee as part of his scheming to put himself into position to be elected House Speaker, and now Trump is half-heartedly calling the holdouts on his behalf to try to whip votes so that the endless balloting can come to an end, going through the motions, according to Trump truther Maggie Haberman, conceding to those on the other end of the line, “Kevin is not perfect.”

The effect has been that one of the holdouts, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, just, as I’m writing this, took to the House floor to nominate Trump to serve as House Speaker, and another, Bob Good, from just over the mountains from us in Central Virginia, verbally fellated Trump as he nominated Oklahoma Republican Kevin Hern.

This is where our country is right now politically, folks.

Literally 20 people who are forever butthurt over the failure of Trump’s Keystone Cops plan to overthrow the government are taking advantage of the remainder of a Republican Party that lacks the cojones to tell them, and the would-be dictator, to go to hell.